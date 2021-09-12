'Today' Stars Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Are Officially "Cool Moms" After This TikTok

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager aren’t just beloved Today show cohosts and best-selling authors — they’re also cool moms. But don’t take our word for it. Their recent dance moves alongside TikTok star Addison Rae speak for themselves.

On Wednesday, the NBC coanchors were joined by the 20-year-old Louisiana native who talked about her rise to fame on the social media app and the singing and acting opportunities she's scored as a result. Most recently, Addison made her debut on the big screen in Netflix’s He’s All That, a remake of the hit 1999 rom-com She’s All That.

At the end of the segment, Hoda and Jenna rushed to ask Addison an important question: “Will you TikTok with us?”

Apparently, Addison said yes. As seen in the TikTok below, Hoda and Jenna follow Addison’s dance moves set to Mariah Carey’s song “Obsessed” to recreate one of her original viral videos that involved Addison's mom. The Today show stars fully committed to the part by making impromptu “Cool Mom” signs.

After seeing Hoda and Jenna show off their best dance moves behind the scenes, fans applauded the duo for nailing the routine. “Great job ladies! Fun to see on TV then TikTok,” one person wrote. “😍😍😍girls you killed it!!,” another added. “ICONS OMG,” a different fan said. “Go Jenna!! 🎉❤️🎉,” a follower commented.

Jenna and Hoda love to keep up with the latest TikTok trends. Back in July, folks laughed along with Jenna after she caught Hoda’s reaction to a particularly risqué Sex/Life scene on camera. Then in August, Hoda confessed on TikTok how much she loves country music singer Thomas Rhett (and that she even calls him up every now and then!).

We can’t get enough of these two!

You Might Also Like