Today in Sports History-Stephen Curry hits 13 3-pointers

Nov. 7

1943 - The Detroit Lions and New York Giants play the last scoreless tie in the NFL.

1968 - Red Berenson scores six goals, including four in the second period, to lead the St. Louis Blues to an 8-0 victory over Philadelphia.

1974 - South Africa is awarded the Davis Cup against India. India refuses to play in the final because of its opponent's apartheid policy. It's the first time the final is not played.

1985 - Rubin ''Hurricane'' Carter, the former middleweight boxer convicted twice of a triple murder in 1966 and the hero of a Bob Dylan song, is released after 19 years in prison. Carter, 48, is freed after a federal judge rules the boxer and a co-defendant were denied their civil rights by prosecutors during trials in 1967 and 1976.

1991 - Magic Johnson, who helped the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships, announces he has tested positive for the AIDS virus and is retiring.

1998 - Awesome Again steals Skip Away's thunder and the $5.12 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs with a three-quarter length victory over Silver Charm. Skip Away finishes sixth and misses becoming the first horse to earn $10 million.

1999 - Tiger Woods becomes the first player since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win four straight tournaments, capturing the American Express Championship.

2003 - The defending champion U.S. baseball team fails to qualify for the 2004 Athens Olympics, losing to Mexico 2-1 in the quarterfinals of a qualifying tournament in Panama City, Panama.

2008 - Jerry Sloan is the first NBA coach to win 1,000 games with one team when his Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 104-97. Sloan, 1,000-596 with the Jazz, has an overall coaching record of 1,094-717 with the Jazz and Chicago Bulls.

2009 - Zenyatta comes from last after a poor start and fights off Gio Ponti in the stretch to win the $5 million Breeders' Cup Classic. The 5-year-old mare, ridden by Mike Smith, beats a loaded field of 11 males and becomes the first female to win the race in its 26-year history.

2010 - Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning starts his 200th consecutive game, a 26-24 loss at Philadelphia. Manning joins Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to start 200 consecutive games.

2016 - Stephen Curry sets an NBA record with 13 3-pointers - one game after missing all his long-range attempts for the first time in two years - and the Golden State Warriors beat the winless New Orleans Pelicans 116-106. Curry finishes with 46 points, three days after his league-record streak of 157 games with at least one 3 was snapped.

2018 - For the second straight year, France wins the Six Nations Rugby Championship on points difference from Ireland.

2021 - Kyle Larson holds off Martin Trues Jr. in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway to earn his 10th win of the season and claim his first Cup Series championship.

