'Today' show's Jill Martin says she likely is cancer-free, but may undergo chemo

"Today" show contributor Jill Martin reveals there is a "good chance" she is now cancer-free, though she may need to undergo chemotherapy, as she continues to chronicle a breast cancer journey that began in June when she was diagnosed with a BRCA gene mutation.

"What an earth-shattering six weeks. It feels like both yesterday and a lifetime since the last time I walked into Studio 1A," she wrote in her latest update on the "Today" site Monday.

"The surgery was three weeks ago," she wrote. "Honestly, physically, I am doing OK. (Emotionally is a different story; it's been a roller coaster.) My double mastectomy was successful. A week after my surgery, my 45-minute meeting with my oncologist, Dr. Joseph Sparano at Mount Sinai in New York City, started with the news that there is a good chance I am cancer-free, but I need further treatment to help ensure that."

Martin said that the messages of support and encouragement from fans have been critical to her well-being. She also stressed that despite the understandable fear associated with being tested for genetic mutations, the potential life-saving benefits make it worthwhile.

"Today" contributor Jill Martin is updating her fans about her breast cancer journey, encouraging them to get screened for any genetic abnormalities.

"I have gotten word from so many of you that you got tested for gene mutations and have gotten your results back," Martin said. "Most of you have received good news, and some of you have tested positive and are now deciding what to do. After going through this first part of my treatment, I understand it is such a personal choice because everyone’s circumstances, diagnosis and outlook are very different. But again, it should be your choice.

"The most important message from me? Many dear friends, viewers and family have said, 'I am afraid to have any kind of genetic testing, as I am afraid of what I will find out.' I totally understand that sentiment and reasoning. But let me be very clear: Any preventative measures you can take, although not easy, are easier than battling cancer."

Story continues

Martin, who has a family history of breast cancer, took an at-home genetic test for the BRCA test and had forgotten about it by the time the results came in, she said. BRCA gene mutations can indicate a patient has a higher risk of developing cancers like breast cancer or ovarian cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"My grandmother passed away from breast cancer. And my beautiful mother — who is healthy now — had a double mastectomy in her late 40s after being diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, often referred to as stage 0 breast cancer," Martin wrote in a previous posting about her cancer journey.

'Today' show's Jill Martin opens up about breast cancer diagnosis, will undergo mastectomy

Her mother tested negative for BRCA gene mutations. But BRCA mutations can be carried paternally, too. As a result, Martin's doctors suggested she take the test, which she said "saved my life." The test revealed she has a BRCA2 gene mutation, which her father also has.

Martin still has an arduous path ahead of her.

"I do already know for sure I will need to have another surgery, preventatively, to remove my ovaries and fallopian tubes to decrease my risk of ovarian cancer," she wrote. "In my case, I will need a full hysterectomy, as I have had fibroid issues in the past. I will also need to take anti-hormonal drugs for 5 years. And I will most likely need chemotherapy because of the aggressiveness of the tumor. That is the part that hit me the hardest — the idea of chemo."

Martin said she'll likely be on and off the air for the next six months, but will continue to share written updates.

Contributing: Morgan Hines

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Today' show's Jill Martin will undergo more surgery, may need chemo