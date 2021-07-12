'Today' show team marvels at how much has changed in past year: 'We've come through something'

The "Today" show team is taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly revealed during Monday's broadcast that they recently reflected on the ups and downs of the past year during an indoor lunch at New York's Fresco — a tradition Guthrie said would not have been able to happen one year ago.

“To being together with no masks!” Guthrie said during a toast, nodding to their vaccination statuses.

The "Today" show team looked back on how things have changed, from the unprecedented emptiness of Studio 1A to the CDC's lifting of mask mandates.

"Remember we're talking about a year ago from right now when literally there was occasionally a nurse walking by. That's all you saw outside," Kotb said.

“There was a time when it was just you and our camera operator Mason — and no one else,” Guthrie added.

"Today" show anchors got vaccinated on-air in April.

'All my dreams came true': Savannah Guthrie gets emotional celebrating 10 years on 'Today' show

'Reunited!': Savannah Guthrie back at 'Today' show with Hoda Kotb after working from home

In contrast, Kotb said the studio is now bustling with live performances, in-person audiences and a full cast and crew on set.

“I don't think we'll take these things for granted anymore, seeing people who come to the plaza, or having music out there,” Guthrie noted.

Daly said returning to the studio in-person for the first time felt "great," but he admitted to struggling with the adjustment and surprisingly missing his time at home.

“I don't know about you guys, but I started to harbor a little bit of guilt,” Daly revealed. “I love my kids so much, and I felt bad because it came at the cost of a pandemic with people losing their lives. I was so selfishly happy to be home with my kids because I travel so much.”

A TODAY family tradition: See the team gather for lunch to reflect on past yearhttps://t.co/eLUxpid0wI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 12, 2021

Wellness: Many of us are allowed to take off our masks: Why some of us don't want to

Story continues

However, the team also looked back on some silver linings from the pandemic. Kotb said she missed seeing Guthrie’s children, Vale and Charley, making surprise appearances during their virtual broadcast.

“Watching them pop up, literally, it was like so calming, and it felt so at home,” Kotb said, to which Guthrie quipped, "Calming for you."

Though we're still adjusting to returning to normalcy, Roker said he's looking forward to moving past the pandemic.

“I think everybody's coming out and just feeling good,” he said. “Look, we've come through something. We're still going through it, but, by god, thanks to a whole lotta people, we're able to live like America.”

'It just is what it is': Megan Fox has relatable working-mom moment as kids crash interview

'I feel good': Al Roker returns to 'Today' show after prostate cancer surgery

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Today' show's Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, more reflect on past year