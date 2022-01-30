‘Today Show’ Hosts Take ‘Family Guy’ Joke Made At Their Expense In Stride – Watch

While the hosts of The Today Show‘s third hour were lampooned in a recent episode of Seth MacFarlane’s adult animated sitcom Family Guy, they made it clear on Friday’s show that they’re taking the joke in stride.

“Yes, we made Family Guy!” said weatherman Al Roker, with co-host Dylan Dreyer adding, “This is like the highlight of my career!” after tossing to a clip.

The scene in question from January 9 episode “Mister Act” sees Griffin patriarch Peter (MacFarlane) present his wife Lois (Alex Borstein) with an exercise bike as a gift. “I thought you’d like it,” he says. “I saw it on The Today Show.”

“2nd Hour with Hoda [Kotb] and Savannah [Guthrie],” asks Lois, “or 3rd Hour with the nonsense people?”

“2nd Hour,” Peter then assures his wife.

“[This is] your fault,” joked co-host Sheinelle Jones, with reference to Roker.

“Thank you! I wear it [proudly]. We’re the nonsense people,” Roker said in reply. “At least Peter’s watching.”

At the end of the Today Show segment, co-host Craig Melvin threw to commercial, teasing “More nonsense after this.”

Family Guy is a nine-time Emmy-winning series that returned for its 20th season last fall and has already been picked up for a 21st. Set in an imaginary Rhode Island city, it follows the dysfunctional Griffin family as they strive to cope with everyday life. MacFarlane created the series, which is a 20th Television Animation production. He exec produces alongside Appel, Sulkin, Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan.

Check out the Today hosts’ response to the Family Guy bit above.

