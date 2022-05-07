'Today' Show Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Savannah Guthrie's Bold Outfit Choice



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Today star Savannah Guthrie has been bringing her fashion A-game lately — and fans of the morning show are definitely taking notice.



Last Monday, the 50-year-old NBC journalist walked into Studio 1-A wearing sparkly tan wedges and a ruffled black shirt tucked into a head-turning '60s-inspired patterned midi skirt. Savannah shared a photo of her outfit, captured by Today photographer Nathan Congleton, on her Instagram page. "Well helllllllllo, new week! love when @photonate gets arty," she wrote alongside the snapshot.

For those of you who missed the show on Monday, you can also check out Savannah's outfit in the below clip around the :51 mark:

Judy Garland’s Dorothy dress is not in Kansas anymore! It’s is up for auction and the proceeds will support future generations of theatre students. Get a look of the dress on our show tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Us4rHBnRgQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 25, 2022

After seeing Savannah's attire, fans immediately rushed to compliment the beaming Today show star. "Savannah, I love your style!🔥❤️🔥," one fan wrote on Instagram. "Always looking so fashionable…love it!!😍," another said. "But where is the skirt frommm," a different fan inquired.

According to Today show reps, Savannah's gorgeous floral-print linen skirt is from Zimmerman and retails at $635. Meanwhile, the reps tell us Savannah has owned the black shirt "for about 10 years" and the jacket from the Instagram post was borrowed from an undisclosed fellow Today show staffer (possibly Jenna Bush Hager?).

If you're hoping to emulate Savannah's style but want to explore some lower-priced options, try shopping these similar pieces for an equally show-stopping spring outfit:



