'Today' Show Fans Are Ecstatic Over Hoda Kotb's New Book

Today show star Hoda Kotb announced that she is releasing a new book on October 13 called This Just Speaks to Me.

This will be Hoda’s 7th book and a follow-up to her New York Times best seller I Really Needed This Today.

Hoda’s fans were ecstatic when the NBC co-host announced it on Instagram.

Hoda Kotb is about to inspire fans again.

On Friday, June 12, the Today show co-anchor subtly announced her latest book, This Just Speaks to Me with a cover reveal on Instagram. Set to hit bookshelves on October 13, 2020, the new collection will feature 365 days’s worth of personal stories about people who’ve made a meaningful impact in Hoda’s life. The journalist also touches on themes like motherhood, friendship, love, and loss.

Hoda simply captioned her Instagram post: “❤️.”

Right on cue, Hoda’s fans immediately began flooding the comments section to share their excitement and support.

“I am so so excited for this book!!!! Absolutely love the first book! 💕,” one person wrote. “Congrats Hoda! ❤️,” another added. “Your first book has become one of my favorite parts of my day.. can’t wait to add this one into the routine 🤍,” a different fan said.

Today show star Maria Shriver also couldn’t contain her joy over the news. “Bravo!!” she wrote.

Shortly after the announcement, Hoda opened up to her co-stars Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Carson Daly about it.

“I think every time you go through a period in your life, different quotes speak to you, and we had so many, especially everything that’s happened just over in this past year,” Hoda said. “I hope y’all enjoy it when it comes out.”

Now, it's time to pre-order it and start counting down the days!





