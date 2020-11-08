Today I see Kamala Harris & I Know Different is So Good: Masaba

After Kamala Harris became the first-ever woman to be elected as Vice President of America, fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to pen a long note about her own 'mixed' upbringing while congratulating Harris. She also attached two photos, one of her younger self and the other of Harris.

Masaba is the child of veteran actor Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketing legend Vivian Richards.

Masaba began by writing that when she was a little girl and she started understanding her ethnicity she felt she was the only one of her kind. "You know when i was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity...the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian,I thought I was the only one of my kind.I used to think wow, masaba there possibly can’t be more like you out there.”

Masaba added that her perception changed once she started travelling and made a trip to Antigua, where her father lives. "And then my world opened up,I travelled and on a trip to Antigua I discovered so many more of my kind. It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word.”

The Masaba Masaba actor mentioned how it was a constant struggle for her to try and 'fit in'. "In my fight to understand why I was different. I mean, it’s just so much easier to be like everyone else so you mix with the crowd in Mumbai, isn’t it ?"

Masaba then expressed hope after seeing the success of Kamala Harris. "But today I see @kamalaharris & I know different is so good. It’s so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the color, skin, race box they put you in...you might just make history. Madame Vice President, the first black woman / the first person of south Asian descent & more importantly just the first woman to be VP elect- I salute you & I plan to go back to my drawing board tonight & sketch bigger, brighter dreams for myself and the women who will come after me...mixed girls, just like us. #kamalaharris #america #election2020".

Extending support to her friend Sonam Kapoor wrote, "My masu.. onwards and upwards.. everything is going to be alright.” Priyanka Chopra also commented with a lot of emojis, while actor Gul Panag wrote: “You rock.”

