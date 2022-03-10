Today Riga’s shopping centre "Alfa" becomes "AKROPOLE Alfa" and "Akropole" - "AKROPOLE Rīga"

AKROPOLIS GROUP UAB
2 min read
Expanding the use of the AKROPOLE brand, from today, 10th March, the name of the shopping centre "Alfa" was officially changed to "AKROPOLE Alfa". The shopping and entertainment centre "AKROPOLE" is from now on called "AKROPOLE Rīga".

"The process of introducing the unified brand has been successfully completed – from today we are turning over a new chapter, offering people a wide range of shops, entertainment options and services in two AKROPOLE shopping centres in Latvia – AKROPOLE Alfa and AKROPOLE Rīga. Our vision for the future of shopping centres and even greater development opportunities is unchanged, and we will continue to work on various projects to offer our visitors an even more diverse shopping and entertainment experience," says Manfredas Dargužis, CEO of Akropolis Group.

"Work on the implementation of the joint AKROPOLE brand took several months, including the introduction of a joint gift card system, the development of a new website, and the integration of AKROPOLE branding elements in the AKROPOLE Alfa shopping centre. Although we have welcomed this spring and the long-cherished changes with a completely different mood than we had imagined, we believe that Riga's inhabitants and visitors will be delighted by these changes," says Zane Kaktiņa, Manager of AKROPOLE Alfa shopping centre

Visitors and passers-by can already see the new AKROPOLE Alfa signs on the facade of the shopping centre. Visual changes, executed in accordance with the AKROPOLE brand guidelines, can also be seen in in the interior of the shopping centre.

From today joint AKROPOLE gift card system has been introduced and AKROPOLE gift cards can be purchased and used in both shopping centres – AKROPOLE Alfa and AKROPOLE Rīga.

As previously announced, the name change also brings changes to social media accounts and other communication materials. The new unified website www.akropolelatvija.lv has also been launched today, providing all in one place up-to-date information on the two shopping centres in Riga –– their news, opening hours, shopping and entertainment opportunities.


For more information:

Dominykas Mertinas
Head of Marketing and Communication Department
AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB
+370 64027001
dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt


Attachment


