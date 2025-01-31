Today’s Papers – Milan’s new striker, derby risk in Champions League
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Gimenez: here’s the 9
Milan revolution: Morata and Camarda leave
Start from scratch: Joao Felix with the Mexicano?
Motta, now you pay for mistakes
Kalulu out for a month. Juve on Danso
Roma, two goals to Eintracht. They go to playoffs and could meet Lazio
Juve-Milan chill.
Draws: the risk is the Italian challenge. Dea:the dream of Brugge
Inter, the showdown
The Nerazzurri: ‘Cancel Ryhad.’ To become derby masters again
Corriere dello Sport
Mottarisk
Champions: playoff draw at 12:00
Juve-Milan, derby trap. Danso arrives.
Thiago could get also get PSV and Conceiçao Feyenoord. Inter or Arsenal for who qualifies. Lens open to the defender’s loan. Gasp: Brugge o Sporting
Milan, here’s Gimenez, Morata leaves
Napoli, Comuzzo all-out
Maldini to Atalanta frees Zaniolo
Bologna, Calabria surprise
Europa League: Ranieri in the playoffs. Could meet Baroni in the Round of 16
Lazio and Roma, thrilling crossroads
Tuttosport
Milan shaken: Morata goes, Conceiçao at derby crossroads
Alvaro to Galatasaray. Rossoneri pressing on Feyenoord (possible Champions League opponents) for Gimenez. Monza on Camarda. Bologna on Calabria. Too much tension: the coach already under scrutiny.
What a confusion, Thiago
Juve in an identity crisis, leaders and certainties needed.
The club has no doubts on Motta, but he has an obligation to bounce back, starting with clarity about the captain and technical decisions. He can’t miss the fourth spot. Transfers: Danso close, otherwise Goglichidze.
Ndour to Toro: 2m gap
8m offered for the Azzurrino. PSG ask for 10m. Striker: Beto stalling.
Maldini joins Gasp, Zaniolo Viola. Comuzzo for Conte