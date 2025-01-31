Today’s Papers – Milan’s new striker, derby risk in Champions League

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Gimenez: here’s the 9

Milan revolution: Morata and Camarda leave

Start from scratch: Joao Felix with the Mexicano?

Motta, now you pay for mistakes

Kalulu out for a month. Juve on Danso

Roma, two goals to Eintracht. They go to playoffs and could meet Lazio

Juve-Milan chill.

Draws: the risk is the Italian challenge. Dea:the dream of Brugge

Inter, the showdown

The Nerazzurri: ‘Cancel Ryhad.’ To become derby masters again

Corriere dello Sport

Mottarisk

Champions: playoff draw at 12:00

Juve-Milan, derby trap. Danso arrives.

Thiago could get also get PSV and Conceiçao Feyenoord. Inter or Arsenal for who qualifies. Lens open to the defender’s loan. Gasp: Brugge o Sporting

Milan, here’s Gimenez, Morata leaves

Napoli, Comuzzo all-out

Maldini to Atalanta frees Zaniolo

Bologna, Calabria surprise

Europa League: Ranieri in the playoffs. Could meet Baroni in the Round of 16

Lazio and Roma, thrilling crossroads

Tuttosport

Milan shaken: Morata goes, Conceiçao at derby crossroads

Alvaro to Galatasaray. Rossoneri pressing on Feyenoord (possible Champions League opponents) for Gimenez. Monza on Camarda. Bologna on Calabria. Too much tension: the coach already under scrutiny.

What a confusion, Thiago

Juve in an identity crisis, leaders and certainties needed.

The club has no doubts on Motta, but he has an obligation to bounce back, starting with clarity about the captain and technical decisions. He can’t miss the fourth spot. Transfers: Danso close, otherwise Goglichidze.

Ndour to Toro: 2m gap

8m offered for the Azzurrino. PSG ask for 10m. Striker: Beto stalling.

Maldini joins Gasp, Zaniolo Viola. Comuzzo for Conte