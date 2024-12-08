Today’s Papers – Juventus can’t win, Milan warn Fonseca

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Mbangula saves Juventus. Ninth draw against Bologna and the top spot gets far away

Motta big draws

Atalanta explosion, Inter’s hunger

Never seen Scudetto

With Gasp and Percassi La Dea has become a top club. From Lautaro to Thuram: here’s how Inzaghi makes the top scorers fly.

Savicevic: ‘Berlusconi called me and my chip finish went viral.’

Fonseca warned

Champions League spot needed to stay at Milan

Ranieri unlocked. More Toro than Genoa, only the goal missing

Corriere dello Sport

Red Thiago

Motta sent off, but saved at minute 92. From 0-2 to 2-2 against Bologna

Ninth draw in 15 games, 9 points fewer than Allegri

Never had so many draws in Juventus’ history. Ndoye dominates. Hit the woodwork once, score the 1-0 and Pobega doubles the lead. Koopmeiners puts Juventus back in the game and Mbangula avoids the first defeat. Just two wins in the last seven.

Roma wake up and make peace with the fans

They win again after 37 days. Saelemaekers opens the account. Krstovic equaliser, then Mancini, Pisilli and Koné score.

Conte for the top spot, Kvara close to saying yes

Lukaku and the big players return after the Coppa Italia flop. Khvicha: renewal ready. Raspadori goes. Danilo liked. Baroni relaunches Dia and Tavares.

Milan, Fonseca risks a ban

Immobile, backheel goal: Mou beaten in the derby

Tuttosport

Motta, where have you put Juventus?

Koopmeiners and Mangula climb back against Bologna: 9th draw in Serie A, 3rd in a row.

Toro, where do you go without a striker?

Ranieri unlocks Roma