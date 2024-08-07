Today’s Papers – They believe in Juventus, Dybala and Soule shine for Roma

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Lautaro: I’m taking back Inter

Martinez is back in Appiano

Straight to work: he wants to be ready for the first match of Serie A against Genoa. The renewal announcement will be soon.

Corriere dello Sport

Juventus, more is needed

Beat Next Gen 4-0, applauds Thuram Jr and seeks reinforcements for Motta

Meeting Galeno, accelerating on Koop and arguing over Todibo

Giuntoli calls the winger’s agent, but Porto wants €35m. Relaunch for Teun, Nice obstacle: no to the defender’s loan.

Dybala and Soule, flashes of light

Roma, 4-0 against Barnsley: the Argentines dominate

Le Fee unlocks, Pisilli doubles. Then the magic of Paulo and Matias, Dovbyk arrived last night: medicals ok.

Conte thinks about Kepa

Napoli reflects on Meret: the Spaniard from Chelsea emerges

Lazio work on Cherki

He is almost 21 and plays for Lyon: he will be released in 2025

La Viola and Gud to sign

€7m immediately and €18m in June: agreement reached with Genoa.

Tuttosport

Juventus, they believe

Fans in delirium for the party at the stadium

‘Toro, Europe is a duty’

At least Vlasic goes out on a limb

Soule dreams with Dybala

Roma are having fun with those two

Morata, crazy about Milan

The number seven is already warming up

Gudmundsson sees Florence

Viola, De Gea in goal too?