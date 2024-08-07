Today’s Papers – They believe in Juventus, Dybala and Soule shine for Roma
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Lautaro: I’m taking back Inter
Martinez is back in Appiano
Straight to work: he wants to be ready for the first match of Serie A against Genoa. The renewal announcement will be soon.
Corriere dello Sport
Beat Next Gen 4-0, applauds Thuram Jr and seeks reinforcements for Motta
Meeting Galeno, accelerating on Koop and arguing over Todibo
Giuntoli calls the winger’s agent, but Porto wants €35m. Relaunch for Teun, Nice obstacle: no to the defender’s loan.
Dybala and Soule, flashes of light
Roma, 4-0 against Barnsley: the Argentines dominate
Le Fee unlocks, Pisilli doubles. Then the magic of Paulo and Matias, Dovbyk arrived last night: medicals ok.
Conte thinks about Kepa
Napoli reflects on Meret: the Spaniard from Chelsea emerges
He is almost 21 and plays for Lyon: he will be released in 2025
La Viola and Gud to sign
€7m immediately and €18m in June: agreement reached with Genoa.
Tuttosport
Juventus, they believe
Fans in delirium for the party at the stadium
‘Toro, Europe is a duty’
At least Vlasic goes out on a limb
Soule dreams with Dybala
Roma are having fun with those two
The number seven is already warming up
Gudmundsson sees Florence