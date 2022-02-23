Today Only: Score a Special Deal on Our Popular 28-Day Mediterranean Diet Plan

Photo credit: .



Lose weight with the Mediterranean Diet made effortless by the Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen! Skip the counting and planning and instead celebrate good food with triple-tested, nutritionally balanced recipes, daily meal plans, shopping lists and nutritionist tips that are easy to use.

Leading weight-loss analysts at U.S. News & World Report have named the Mediterranean Diet the best overall diet of 2022, its fifth year clinching the award for its heart-healthy, plant-forward approach. "It's great as it focuses more on improving your overall lifestyle rather than being a typical diet," says Amy Fischer, MS, RD, CDN, a registered dietitian working within the Good Housekeeping Institute.

With Good Housekeeping's 28-Day Mediterranean Diet, you'll get:

60+ recipes for delicious, nourishing meals you’ll actually want to eat, all inspired by the Mediterranean Diet.

Four weeks of meal plans, grocery lists and spaces to track your progress, plus bonus pages to plan for meals beyond the first 28 days.

Expert advice and insights on how to incorporate the Mediterranean Diet into your lifestyle and make the most of every meal.

The 28-Day Mediterranean Diet normally costs $24.95; however, Amazon is currently hosting a lightning deal on it. At $21.20 — that's 15% off! — it’s a great time to buy and focus on supercharging your heart health, boosting your mood and safely starting your journey through a significant physical transformation. But hurry: This deal is only valid on Sunday, February 27, from 1:45 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. ET. If you’re looking for delicious recipes that can help you drop pounds, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.

