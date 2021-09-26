Today only, this best-selling air purifier is more than $100 off on Amazon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you only make one Amazon purchase this week, it needs to be this VEVA Air Purifier. Today only, this best-selling air purifier for large rooms is on sale for more than $100 off. It normally retails for $199.99, but there’s currently a deal of the day running, and you can snag it for just $95.99.

VEVA Air Purifier, $95.99 (Orig. $199.99)

Since the pandemic became a part of our daily lives, air purifiers in the home have become more important than ever. Not only can they help keep clean air circulating, but this VEVA Air Purifier also boasts medical-grade technology that “captures tiny unwanted particles traveling through your home.”

Now, if you’re familiar with air purifiers, you know they’re only effective if you take proper care of them. And yes, that means regular, thorough cleanings. Fortunately, this Veva air purifier comes with a washable pre-filter. The main filters will need to be replaced every two to six months, but they’re available right on Amazon as well, so you can stock up.

This Veva air purifier currently has 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon and nearly 2,000 ratings. If you’re not sure you’re ready to make the investment, just read a few of the reviews where shoppers say this air purifier is easy to use.

If you want peace of mind that the air in your home isn’t home to lots of germs and nastiness, then now is the time to score this top-rated air purifier while it’s on super sale.

P.S. The brand’s 8000 Elite Pro Series Air Purifier is also on sale today only. Score it for just $71.99, down from $94.99.

