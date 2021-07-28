Today at the Olympics: Charlotte Dujardin makes history with sixth medal

Great Britain continued to deliver medals of all colours on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

There was further success in the pool as 200m freestyle champion Tom Dean and runner-up Duncan Scott added 4x200m freestyle relay gold to their collection.

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a sixth Olympic medal to set a new tally for a British woman with bronze in the individual dressage final at Tokyo Equestrian Park, while there was also a silver in the rowing.

(PA Graphics)

Here, the PA news agency looks back on another successful day for Team GB and casts an eye towards Thursday’s medal hopes.

Golden Boys

💬 "As a kid, dreaming of an Olympic gold was my absolute dream – and to finally do it after 25 years makes me pretty emotional." If we're not careful, @Jimbob95goon will set us off crying again 😭 #OneTeamWinningWellInWater https://t.co/qFLvmWdmZ9 pic.twitter.com/kV4BKQn9dP — British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 28, 2021

Dean had stormed to victory in the 200m freestyle on Tuesday and made a splash again in the relay team alongside Scott, James Guy and Matthew Richards to take Team GB’s gold tally to five.

Britain finished just 0.03secs off world record pace to touch home ahead of the Russian Olympic Committee while Australia took bronze.

Abbie Wood narrowly missed out on bronze in the 200m individual medley.

History maker

Dujardin claimed dressage bronze and so became Britain’s most decorated female Olympian.

Story continues

On Tuesday as part of the team event, Dujardin also won a bronze medal to initially move her level with rower Dame Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kitty Godfree.

Silver Lining

There were contrasting emotions for Britain’s rowers as a run of five successive Olympic golds in the men’s four came to a disappointing end with a fourth-place finish after some wayward steering proved costly during the closing stages.

However, Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont lifted spirits as they claimed a silver medal in the quadruple sculls.

Graeme Thomas and John Collins missed out on a medal in the final of the men’s double sculls at Sea Forest Waterway.

Ireland, meanwhile, won their first medal of the Tokyo Games as Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty took bronze in the women’s four.

Wednesday wrap

There was disappointment for Great Britain in the rugby sevens (Adam Davy/PA)

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the men’s rugby sevens side were beaten 17-12 by Argentina in their bronze medal match.

Team GB are secured of at least another bronze medal from featherweight boxer Karriss Artingstall who moved into the semi-finals of the women’s event.

Defending champion Jack Laugher and new partner Daniel Goodfellow struggled in the synchronised 3m springboard diving, finishing seventh.

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury suffered defeat (Patrick Semansky/AP)

There was disappointment elsewhere as tennis duo Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury were beaten in the men’s doubles.

Geraint Thomas finished 12th in the men’s individual time trial, two minutes and 42.42 seconds off the pace of Slovenian winner Primoz Roglic, while fellow British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart was 29th.

But there was better news in the hockey as the women’s team continued their fine form by beating India 4-1.

PA Graphics

James Hall ended the men’s all-around gymnastics final in eighth place, while compatriot Joe Fraser came ninth.

Boxers Ben Whittaker and Lauren Price both moved into the quarter-finals, while canoeist Mallory Franklin has reached Thursday’s slalom semi-final and archer Bryony Pitman progressed into the last 16 of the women’s individual event.

Biles takes more time out

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

Away from Team GB, American gymnast Simone Biles decided to withdraw from Thursday’s women’s all-around final.

The 24-year-old had pulled out after one rotation of the women’s team final on Tuesday, citing mental health concerns.

USA Gymnastics said Biles is yet to decide whether to withdraw from her four individual finals, which are scheduled to take place next week.

Social media moment

Coming up

Great Britain’s Helen Glover (left) and Polly Swann will be out for a medal on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

There is more potential glory in the pool and a strong chance on the shooting range on Thursday, while rower Helen Glover bids for gold at her third straight Games alongside Polly Swann in the women’s pair.

Swimmer James Wilby has qualified in second place for the men’s 200m breaststroke final, while Franklin, a four-time individual and team world champion, competes in the women’s C1 event and sharp-shooter Matt Coward-Holley goes into the men’s trap competition as the reigning world number one.