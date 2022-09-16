Here today, milk later on: Valley corn maze returns to put smiles on faces

·2 min read
A photograph of this year's Noggins Corner Farm corn maze taken from a drone. (Dawson Munro - image credit)
A photograph of this year's Noggins Corner Farm corn maze taken from a drone. (Dawson Munro - image credit)

A popular attraction has returned to Kings County to puzzle and amaze visitors.

The Noggins Corner Farm corn maze in Greenwich opened Sept. 10 and will be in operation until the end of October.

This year the maze covers about three hectares. The theme is dinosaurs and Josh Oulton, one of the farm owners of the farm, said it promises to be fun and challenging.

"There's lots of little paths to get lost in heads of dinosaurs, and horns of dinosaurs that you can go the wrong way in," Oulton told CBC Radio's Information Morning Halifax host Portia Clark.

Patricia Bishop
Patricia Bishop

While 99.9 per cent of  visitors have fun in the maze, every now and then someone loses a wedding ring, Oulton said.

Lost items

While planting the corn for the maze earlier this year, Oulton discovered a bedraggled stuffed bunny in the field that seems to have been lost by a visiting child. He's still looking for the owner.

Steve Gallant, the creator of the maze, said he has been cutting the Noggins Farm maze for about six years.

According to Gallant, he and Oulton work with a U.S. company to design it.

Once the digital files are received, global positioning technology guides the cutting, Gallant said.

He said he usually starts cutting the corn around July 1 while the corn is still small.

"It's much easier to cut a corn plant when it's six inches tall than when it's eight feet tall," he said.

"It takes about a day or so to cut all the paths."

No room for mistakes

Gallant said he's a bit of a perfectionist. He tries not to make mistakes when cutting the design because repairs aren't possible.

He said he has his own maze in New Brunswick and cuts four other mazes across the Maritimes, including Noggins Corner Farm.

Oulton said Gallant has been cutting the maze for years. However, they have never met.

"I do the planting and growing the corn and then he shows up in there... all I see of him is his little GPS thing on top of his head and I see him driving through the field for a day and it's always funny," Oulton said.

Once the end of October rolls around, Oulton said the corn will be cut down and "turned into milk" by feeding it to his cows.

MORE TOP STORIES

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.