Today’s a lucky Friday 13th for some Newtown Elementary supporter

Newtown Elementary’s annual 50/50 fundraiser is well underway, having raised just over $70,000 at the time of writing. For the past three years, the Mount Pearl school has held a 50/50 fundraiser to raise money for school operations and projects. Assistant Principal Sarah Baird Whelan said the children and school community get really involved and have a lot of fun with the fundraiser every year. Every day the school announces the total, and the class that raises the most money gets a party after the end of the two-week fundraising period. “We hype it up. We get them interested and engaged in selling their tickets,” Whelan said. In previous years, the school has used the money to buy furniture and Chromebooks and improved its internet capabilities to better serve the needs of the students. The school puts stickers on items purchased by the funds so that students and staff can easily identify where the fundraiser money goes. Last year’s prize was $55,000, which means the total money raised was somewhere upwards of $110,000. Newtown Elementary Principal Deon Perry said he has the students and the families of the students to thank for playing such a major role in the annual project. “It really is a big undertaking,” Perry said. And it’s always a busy two weeks for the school. Faculty still have their day-to-day teaching responsibilities, and the students’ homework never lets up. Whelan made a special note to acknowledge the participation of the school's staff. “We couldn't do this without our staff,” she said. “Our teachers have to collect the money in the morning, count it, promote it with the children… Without their support, we couldn’t do this.” The fundraiser had been held during the winter in previous years, which came with its own set of complications. In addition to making it easier for everyone involved to navigate the community, as well as avoiding snow days, collecting the money earlier in the year allows for all of the students currently enrolled in the school to see its benefits before graduation. “We’re still fresh, our eyes and our hands can count easier than they can in March after the winter and six months of school,” said Perry with a laugh. The final draw for the fundraiser is today Friday, October 13. A video posted to the school’s Twitter page last week showed Mayor Dave Aker pulling the name of the $500 early bird draw winner.

Chad Feehan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News