Today is your last chance to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone for under $200

Today is the last day to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for under $200. Shop the Samsung deal now.

The newest Samsung Galaxy smartphone is still available to pre-order with up to $250 off—but not for long. The Samsung Galaxy A54 promises speedy performance, a clear display and incredible picture-taking features for the do-it-all gadget you've been searching for. Keep scrolling to shop this Samsung deal and score the new device for under $200.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54

Today, April 5 is your last chance to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone ahead of its official launch tomorrow, April 6. Typically $449.99, the affordable new Samsung phone is available for as little as $199.99 if you trade in an eligible device (smartphone, tablet or smartwatch). Along with up to $250 in savings, you can get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $49.99—that's $100 off its list price of $149.99!

Samsung says the 5G phone comes with an Android 13 operating system that lets you access your favorite apps and software on its 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. Don't worry about jailbreaks or hacks as the A54 comes with the Samsung Knox security technology that lets you see how apps track your data and establish safer ways of sharing files among other Galaxy users. Whether you want a helpful work assistant in your pocket or just want something to call your folks with, the A54 is up for handling the smartphone essentials.

Capture vivid pictures and video with the optical image stabilization and video digital image stabilization in the Samsung A54 cameras.

If you're a frequent photographer with your smartphone, the Galaxy A54 has four different cameras to capture your favorite memories. This includes a 32-megapixel front camera for smooth video calls, a five-megapixel macro camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel main camera. You can also capture the best video clips without shakiness and blur thanks to optical image stabilization and video digital image stabilization, plus Night Mode which increases the camera’s pixel size to find brighter images.

Get ahead of the shopping rush for the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone innovation by checking out this exclusive pre-order deal!

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54

