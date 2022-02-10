‘Today hurts’: Injured Boomers veteran Joe Ingles traded by NBA club Utah Jazz

Photograph: Isaac Hale/AP

Off-contract star’s spot cruelled by season-ending ACL tear

‘I knew it was a possibility but didn’t want to believe it’





Australian basketball star Joe Ingles has spoken of his devastation following news the Utah Jazz has traded him to the Portland Trailblazers as part of a three-team NBA deal.

Ingles, who was a key part of the Boomers’ first Olympic medal in Tokyo last year, has become a cult hero for the Jazz since arriving in 2014 after being cut by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last season the 34-year-old was in career-best form and finished runner-up in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, but sustained a season-ending ACL injury at the end of January.

He has been dealt to Portland, while the Jazz will receive Blazers guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and San Antonio Spurs forward Juancho Hernangomez.

Today hurts… I knew it was a possibility but didn’t want to believe it, we have been lucky to call this place home for 8 years!



I got a lot more to say, but I’m going to have a beer & relax with some good friends..



Go get a win fellas! I’ll always be watching ❤️ — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) February 10, 2022

Because of his injury, Ingles’s value to the Blazers comes from his expiring $US13m ($AUS18m) contract. Since Ingles is a free agent after the season, the Australian native could return to Utah in the off-season.

Ingles confirmed the reports on Thursday via Twitter and indicated he would at some point elaborate on his situation.





Appreciate the love & support- from near and far. Today is so sad. I don’t have the words to put together just yet. Incredibly grateful for the last 8years here as part of the Jazz family &Utah community. Focus is Joe’s knee & rehab. Deeply saddened, & thankful for you all xxx — Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) February 10, 2022

Ingles had acknowledged a trade was possible last week after sustaining his injury.

“If I’m able to get someone back that would help them make a push for the end of the year, I understand that,” he told medai. “I’m not going to sit here and be sour and upset.”

Alexander-Walker was traded for the second time in two days after being dealt by the Pelicans in the deal that will bring C.J. McCollum to New Orleans. The 17th pick in the 2019 draft, Alexander-Walker is averaging 12.8 points per game this season.

The Spurs will receive Tomas Satoransky, along with one of Utah’s second-round draft picks; while in addition to Ingles, the Blazers will get forward Elijah Hughes from the Jazz and another of their second-round picks.