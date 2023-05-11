'Today' Fans Give Their Support to Al Roker After He Shares Health News on Instagram

The Today show is looking a little different without Al Roker, but it won’t be for long.

Early Tuesday morning, NBC weatherman Bill Karins stood in Al’s place. Today co-star Savannah Guthrie then revealed that Al is undergoing knee replacement surgery, and he will be missing from the NBC morning program until he fully recovers. Moreover, Bill shared that Al is “very excited” to get his new left knee and “to get his steps back going again,” referencing his love for walks.

The next day, on May 10, Al gave folks an update on his progress. “Feeling grateful and #hopeful on this #firstday with my #newknee Who knew?” he captioned an Instagram video of the sun rising from his hospital room.

But that wasn’t all. Al followed up with a second video of himself getting back up on his feet. “Up and walking this morning on the #newknee #stepbystep thanks to @drdavidmayman,” he wrote alongside the short snippet featuring him using a walker in the hospital hallways. “Wearing a negative pressure pump to help facilitate wound healing.”

Reacting to his heartfelt posts, Today show fans were emotionally overwhelmed. Many took to the comments section with messages of love and support.

“Sending best wishes for a speedy recovery. It’s a lovely day indeed. 🙏👍🙏,” one person wrote. “Rest up Al! We need to see your smiling face again on the Today show soon! God bless!” another added.

Before going off the air and ahead of his surgery, Al brought viewers along on “one more walk." According to the co-anchor, he’s gone through the procedure once before. “It's a replacement of a replacement so I am kind of limping through,” he said in an Instagram video posted on May 6. “This is probably my last walk of any significance before the knee, but it was just such a gorgeous day I had to get out and enjoy it."

Although it’s unknown how long Al will be away from the news desk, complete knee replacement surgeries usually call for the use of a walker for the first three weeks, followed by the use of a cane for an additional two to three weeks, according to Hospital for Special Surgery. Recovering patients might be able to walk without assistance in as little as six weeks after their procedure, but it's important to note that recovery time varies by patient.

In the meantime, it looks like he’ll be in good company. Al also shared a sweet montage of him and his wife of 27 years, Deborah Roberts, through the years during his several hospital visits. In his signature way, Al posted it with a lighthearted message after adding a new picture to the mix. He wrote: “I think @debrobertsabc and I have GOT to stop meeting like this!!!”

