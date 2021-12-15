'Today' Fans Are Sending Their Best To Hoda Kotb After Watching The Show This Week



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Today show fans only have one question on their minds: Where is Hoda Kotb?

After seeing Jenna without Hoda again, folks took to the broadcast journalist's latest Instagram to leave her heartwarming messages.

In the post, published on December 4, Hoda wished everyone a “happy weekend” alongside a quote that read: “Cherish the people who check up on you.”

Today show fans only have one question on their minds: Where is Hoda Kotb?

Last Friday, Hoda and cohost Jenna Bush Hager kicked off the weekend by catching up with West Side Story actress Rita Moreno. What’s more, the Today show stars also received a surprise FaceTime call from country music singer Walker Hayes. But on Monday morning, Hoda was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Jenna was joined by comedian and actress Michelle Buteau for Today’s fourth hour to share the latest headlines and discuss holiday hot takes.

Then on Tuesday, weekend Today cohost Willie Geist stepped in to try Cardi B's vodka whipped cream with Jenna. Shortly after, he handed over the guest host duties to E! Daily Pop cohost and Today contributor Justin Sylvester. Now, with the week almost through, there's still no sign of Hoda.

After seeing Jenna without Hoda again, folks took to the broadcast journalist's latest Instagram to leave her heartwarming messages. In the post, published on December 4, Hoda wished everyone a “happy weekend” alongside a quote that read: “Cherish the people who check up on you.”

Among those who agreed with the words were others who asked Hoda about her return. “Where’ve ya been @hodakotb??? We miss you and hope you are well! ❤️,” one person wrote. “We all hope you are doing well. We love you so much. ❤️❤️❤️,” another added. “Missing my daily dose of you! I know plenty of people are checking on you @hodakotb. You got this, all this! Whatever this is. 😍,” a different fan said.

Story continues

So far, there has been no official word about why Hoda is not on Today this week. All we know is that Jenna had mentioned on Tuesday that Hoda was "off." Good Housekeeping has reached out to NBC and will update this post if we hear anything on when Hoda will return.

Of course, the reason behind her absence could be as simple as her enjoying some vacation time or traveling for work. While we don't know for sure, we’ll be keeping an eye out on Hoda’s Instagram and Twitter to see if she posts anything hinting at what she’s been up to. One thing's for sure: we miss having our first cup of coffee with Hoda every morning!

You Might Also Like