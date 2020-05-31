'Today' Fans Lost It Over Never-Before-Seen Old Photo of Hoda Kotb and her Fiancé Joel

From Good Housekeeping

Hoda Kotb shared a rare picture of her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, with Jenna Bush Hager during Tuesday's Today show.

Hoda and Joel have been together since 2013 and got engaged in 2019.

Jenna also pulled out an old photo of her and her husband, Henry Chase Hager.

The former First Daughter and Henry went on their first date in 2004.

Hoda Kotb had an extra fun surprise in store for viewers during Tuesday's Today show.

While talking about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's second-year date anniversary with fourth-hour co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda decided to share an old photo of her and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, from the first night they met in 2013.

Of course, Hoda didn't ask for the picture to be taken that night. But since they were at a public outing, there happened to be photographers walking around.

"The place where I met Joel was at an event, so there were some pictures taken. That picture was taken, and there were actually other people in the picture who we later just cropped out," Hoda told her co-star. "I actually have that photo in black and white ... that I've folded up in the apartment because it was the very first time that I remember looking at it going, 'He's so handsome and seems ... like a happy guy,' and I liked all of that."

Moments later, Jenna also got in on the fun and shared her first photo with her husband, Henry Chase Hager. Jenna dished that for their first date, Henry took her out for a half-price burger night and a movie in September 2004. By January of the next year, they were officially a couple.

In response to all the cute throwbacks, Today viewers flocked to social media with heartfelt words and heart-eye emojis. "Awww 😍😍😍," one fan wrote. "Love, love you guys! 💕," another reacted. Many others simply commented, "💙💕💙💕."

