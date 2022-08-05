Today 's Craig Melvin Suggests Naming Fiona the Hippo's Newborn Sibling After Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
cincinnati zoo hippos
cincinnati zoo hippos

Cincinnati Zoo/Instagram

It's time to break out that book of baby names!

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is looking for help on what to name its newborn baby hippopotamus, after mother hippo Bibi gave birth this week. Bibi is also mom to the beloved Fiona the hippo.

"We are taking suggestions right now. That's all we know for now, but we would love to hear all of your suggestions," Jenna Wingate, Cincinnati Zoo's senior hippo keeper, said Friday on Today's Can't Miss, directing viewers to the online name suggestion form.

RELATED: Fiona the Hippo Is a Big Sister! Cincinnati Zoo Star's Mom Bibi Gives Birth to Second Baby

Craig Melvin then looked at his co-anchor Hoda Kotb and suggested: "Hoda the hippo."

"Now, why do you think that would be a good idea?" Savannah Guthrie asked as Melvin, 43, clarified: "Because of the H."

Kotb, 57, laughed (and cringed!) with her co-anchors. "I just blacked out, so I think we're good," she added.

After giving birth to Fiona two weeks prematurely in 2017, Bibi welcomed her second calf Wednesday. The healthy full-term calf was born at 10 p.m., weighing at least twice as much as their big sister at birth. The baby's sex is not yet known.

"We're not sure if nursing has occurred yet because the water is murky," said Christina Gorsuch, the Cincinnati Zoo's director of animal care, in a statement. "It's Bibi's first time nursing, since Fiona had to be cared for by the hippo staff, so we're keeping a close eye on them to make sure we don't need to step in."

RELATED VIDEO: Fiona the Hippo Is a Big Sister! Cincinnati Zoo Star's Mom Bibi Gives Birth to Second Baby

Bibi and her newborn will spend the next two weeks bonding in private, which is about the amount of time a mother hippo in the wild would take their baby away from their bloat (a collective term for the animal).

Meanwhile, Fiona and the newborn's father Tucker will continue to be on display in the hippos' outdoor habitat. Fiona's dad, Henry, died in 2017 following complications from an infection.

