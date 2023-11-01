Today! Chat Live With Josh Levkoff, High-End Private Jeweler

Dhani here. I'm so excited to share that I'll be joining Josh Levkoff, the high-end private jeweler who works closely with celebrities and designers on "The Fashionista Network." But here's the best part. I want you to join me! It's your opportunity to interact live with us, ask questions and be a part of the show.

We'll chat about his extensive jewelry education, building a business through private clients, expanding into retail and working with Christian Siriano on runway pieces. This conversation will be hosted on "The Fashionista Network" powered by interactive media platform Fireside, and you'll get the chance to participate and join the stage with video to ask questions directly. Learn more about "The Fashionista Network" here.

You do not want to miss this show Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET.

Homepage photo: Courtesy of Launchmetrics