Today’s Ashes Test: 2023 England vs Australia fixtures, start times and TV channel

Ben Stokes admits England’s rain-hit fourth Test draw was “a tough pill to swallow” after a torrential downpour robbed his side of victory and allowed Australia to retain the Ashes.

Stokes said his team had done “everything they possibly could” to win the truncated Test after five of the last six sessions were washed out. It means Australia, who lead the series 2-1, cannot be beaten and the sport has been denied its “very special” grandstand finish at the Oval next week.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, knowing rain’s the reason we sit here with a draw,” said Stokes. “But we’ve done everything we possibly could in the hours of play we managed to get. We were completely and utterly dominant throughout the hours of play we had. It’s a shame but, oh well.

“We won the toss, bowled Australia out, got 592 at 5.5 an over, took five Australian wickets then the rain came. We definitely didn’t shy away from what we needed to do. we’re always putting our front foot forward and trying to press the game as hard as we possibly could.

“We’ll have to get over the disappointment of today and then focus on that game. It is a massive game for us and 2-2 sounds a lot better than 3-1.”

What are the players saying?

Ben Stokes will not be bringing the Ashes urn back home after a fifth-day washout in Manchester but the captain believes his England side have played their way into the nation’s hearts.

Relentless rain at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday ruined England’s hopes of putting the finishing touches to a dominant performance in the fourth Test, with five of the last six sessions in the match lost without a single ball bowled.

That was enough for Australia to get out of jail with five wickets in hand, retaining the Ashes with an unassailable 2-1 lead despite being beaten at Headingley and roundly outclassed in the first three days.

Fans on both sides of the rivalry will now be denied the spectacle of a blockbuster series finale at the Kia Oval, but Stokes is confident his team’s thrill-a-minute style has already secured a place in the game’s folkore.

Stokes said: “I think what we’ve managed to do has already done wonders for cricket in England. I said in the dressing room that the reward for your work isn’t what you get, it’s what you become. And I think what we’ve managed to become is a team that people will remember.

“We’ve become a team that have been so unbelievably well followed and we will live long in the memories of those who have watched us.

“As much as I would love to be an Ashes-winning captain, I want this team to be a legacy team. Regardless of how the series ends up, people will always talk about us.”

What is the recent history of the Ashes?

England are bidding to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2017. Going into the series, Ben Stokes’s side had an awful lot going for them, winning 10 of their first 12 Tests under his captaincy, and also enjoy a superior record in the past five home series against their most venerable opponent, four of which were won and the last, in 2019, drawn.

After losing the first Ashes of the 21st century 4-1 on Steve Waugh’s last tour here, England won back the Ashes in memorable style in 2005, regained them in 2009, both times by margins of 2-1, retained them 3-0 in 2013, won them back by 3-2 in 2015 and rallied to square the series 2-2 four years ago even though they were unable to prevent the holders preserving their possession of the urn.

In the 1980s and 1990s England’s home Ashes series were elongated to encompass six Tests but since the conclusion of Australia’s 1997 tour they have been wisely reduced to five and that remains the format this time around.

There is one significant and controversial difference, however, because of the 50-over World Cup in October, which England will begin as defending champions, and the desire of the England and Wales Cricket Board to give its Hundred competition an August showcase, the marquee Test series takes place before high summer and only the final Test is being held after state schools break up for the long holiday.

