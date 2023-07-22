Today’s Ashes Test: 2023 England vs Australia fixtures, start times and TV channel

Josh Hazlewood is hoping every Australia fan does a rain dance on Friday evening, though the forecast suggests his hopes will be met regardless - AP/Rui Viera

Another day of England dominance left Josh Hazlewood admitting Australia are now praying for rain.

The hosts need to win to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive, and have Australia on the ropes after a commanding 592 in their first innings, inspired by an unbeaten 99 from Jonny Bairstow. That gave them a lead of 275, before they picked up four key wickets – including Mark Wood’s 100th in Tests – to leave Australia 113 for four.

In normal circumstances England would be confident of a series-levelling victory but the forecast is dismal, especially on Saturday, with the Met Office forecasting “continuous rain” for the remainder of the match.

In another punchy press conference, Bairstow was sanguine about the weather, simply saying “I’m not Michael Fish”, before adding: “We have done all we can. We won the toss, bowled them out, have gone past them, got 270 in front and then got four wickets. At this moment in time who knows what the weather holds.”

But fast bowler Hazlewood, who took five for 126, took the highly unusual step of admitting that Australia are desperate for the forecast to be proved right.

“I would be very pleased,” he said. “It is forecast, but the forecast can change. There’s rain but [bad] light also plays a big part in cricket and has done forever. It would be great to lose a few overs here and there and make our job a bit easier.”

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

Trent Bridge has missed out on hosting a men’s Test, although it was the venue for the one-off Test in the women’s Ashes.

What time does each Test match start?

All five Tests are designated ‘day’ matches, commencing at 11am (BST), and each day’s play is scheduled to last until 6pm, although time can be made up to 6.30pm, if no breaks in play, to facilitate 90 overs. Lunch will be at 1pm and last for 40 minutes and tea at 3.40pm for 20 minutes.

What is England’s record in the Ashes at each ground?

Edgbaston P16 W6 L5 D5

Lord’s P40 W7 L18 D15

Headingley P26 W9 L9 D8

Old Trafford P30 W7 L8 D15

The Oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I follow it in the UK?

Live coverage

Sky has the rights for domestic Tests and is broadcasting all five matches exclusively live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

More people tuned into the Edgbaston Test than any other in Sky’s history, with the peak audience of 2.12 million narrowly beating the figures for the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley, when Ben Stokes marshalled an extraordinary England heist.

TV highlights

The BBC has a highlights package and shows Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each day’s play.

Radio coverage

The BBC has the radio rights for domestic Tests and features ball-by-ball coverage (unless you are listening on longwave during the shipping forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and via the BBC Sounds app.

TMS coverage is led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls “an iconic commentary team” comprising Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summarisers Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as scorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

England vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the remainder of the summer with a serious shoulder injury sustained during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. It is the third serious shoulder injury of his career, although the previous two have been to his left shoulder. The latest injury will require surgery.

Meanwhile, spinner Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes with a calf tear.

England recalled James Anderson for the fourth Test with Ollie Robinson making way after suffering a back spasm at Headingley.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green play at Old Trafford with Scott Boland and Todd Murphy making way.

England squad for fourth Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia squad for fourth Ashes Test

Pat Cummins (captain) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

What are the players saying?

Stokes has made it one of the founding principles of his tenure as skipper to re-energise the five-day format, casting his teams as entertainers as well as athletes and making a clear bid to draw new fans to the Test arena.

The England captain is desperate to deliver a fitting climax by setting up a winner-takes-all finale but hopes the feelgood factor can outlive the series regardless of outcome.

“I hope this craze around cricket doesn’t get lost if things don’t go our way in this Ashes,” he said.

“I think we have captured the imagination of a few more people, whereas 2019 felt like we were getting a lot of cricket fans coming up to us and saying well done, now it’s more people who don’t even like cricket.”

What is the recent history of the Ashes?

England are bidding to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2017. Going into the series, Ben Stokes’s side had an awful lot going for them, winning 10 of their first 12 Tests under his captaincy, and also enjoy a superior record in the past five home series against their most venerable opponent, four of which were won and the last, in 2019, drawn.

After losing the first Ashes of the 21st century 4-1 on Steve Waugh’s last tour here, England won back the Ashes in memorable style in 2005, regained them in 2009, both times by margins of 2-1, retained them 3-0 in 2013, won them back by 3-2 in 2015 and rallied to square the series 2-2 four years ago even though they were unable to prevent the holders preserving their possession of the urn.

In the 1980s and 1990s England’s home Ashes series were elongated to encompass six Tests but since the conclusion of Australia’s 1997 tour they have been wisely reduced to five and that remains the format this time around.

There is one significant and controversial difference, however, because of the 50-over World Cup in October, which England will begin as defending champions, and the desire of the England and Wales Cricket Board to give its Hundred competition an August showcase, the marquee Test series takes place before high summer and only the final Test is being held after state schools break up for the long holiday.