Today's MLB DFS Picks: Top values for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy baseball contests

Tonight in MLB, we have a 14-game slate that is loaded with excellent offensive options, as well as a ton of value arms that should help us to pay up for those expensive bats. Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco and Zack Greinke are the only three pitchers priced above $9,500 on DraftKings, and all of them are great options for cash games. However, there is an abundance of solid value and mid-range arms that we can look to in our tournaments lineups as well, with the likes of Rich Hill, Andrew Heaney, Miles Mikolas, and Chase Anderson all standing out as viable options.



For the bats, there are a ton of excellent stacking options with seven teams having implied team totals over five. The top total of the night is a three-way tie between the Mariners, Rangers, and Pirates, all of whom has excellent pitching matchups in ball parks that have ideal hitting conditions. There are also plenty of value options for batters, especially on FanDuel where many of the lower implied team total teams can easily be stacked up and paired with one of the elite arms on the slate.





As always, there's plenty of strategy that goes into putting together a winning DFS lineup, and the best place to start is RotoQL’s DFS tools. Our RotoQL Lineup Optimizer is a massive advantage when you're building lineups, regardless of contest size or site. And don't forget to give me a follow on Twitter (@DFSBenj) for more MLB, NBA, NFL and PGA daily fantasy content, as I'm always taking questions on there.

MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel, DraftKings values for Tuesday, August 6

Chase Anderson, RHP, Brewers (vs. Padres), DK: $7,800, FD: $7,600



Anderson has one of the best matchups among the mid-range pitching options tonight at home against the Padres. Sure, there is nothing flashy about rostering Anderson, who has posted a modest plus/minus of plus-0.6 this season, but he has been one of the more consistent pitchers for DFS purposes over his past eight starts, meeting or exceeding value in 75 percent of those starts with a 0 percent dud rate. Vegas also likes Anderson, as they currently are giving the Padres the fifth lowest implied team total on the slate at only 3.9 runs.



Phillip Ervin, OF, Reds (@ Mets), DK: $4,100, FD: $2,300



There is a ton of value for batters over on FanDuel tonight and one of the biggest price differences between the two major sites is Reds OF Phillip Ervin. While he isn’t really in value territory on DraftKings, his $2,300 price point on FanDuel is one of the best values on the entire slate among hitters. Ervin has an excellent matchup with Mets LHP Jason Vargas who as we all know, has blow-up potential every time he takes the mound. Ervin also has the highest HvsP on the entire slate, which is metric that tracks recent hitting performance against the opposing pitchers recent performance, at .526.



Cameron Maybin, OF, Mariners (@ Rangers), DK: $3,400, $2,200







The Mariners have the highest implied team total on the slate at 5.5 runs in a perfect matchup with Rangers RHP Bartolo Colon in the hitters paradise of Globe Life Park. While everyone in the Mariners lineup is in play here, OF Cameron Maybin is a supreme value across the industry. Maybin has been excellent against righthanded pitching recently, posting a .443 wOBA over his last 50 at-bats. The models also love him tonight, as he currently has the seventh-highest QL score among all hitters on the slate.



Neil Walker, 1B/2B, Yankees (@ White Sox), DK: $3,400, FD: $2,300



The Yankees lineup is stretched a little thin right now, but tonight they are in an excellent spot to erupt with a matchup against White Sox RHP Reynaldo Lopez. Neil Walker is an excellent value across the industry tonight and has had some solid performances against righties lately, posting a solid .390 wOBA against RHP over his last 50 at-bats.



























