Today's MLB DFS Picks: Top values for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy baseball contests

We have an interesting nine-game MLB DFS slate on Thursday night that is going to be extremely difficult on the pitching front but offers up some excellent stacking options, as well as plenty of value across the board. The most expensive pitchers on the slate are Tyler Skaggs, Cole Hamels, and David Price, none of which are exactly daily fantasy baseball world beaters. However, the mid-range pitcher picks are pretty interesting with guys like Chris Archer, Mike Soroka, Chad Kuhl, and Jeff Samardzija all lower-priced plays in intriguing spots.

The highest projected run total of the night belongs to the Red Sox at 5.0 runs in a solid matchup with Orioles righty Kevin Gausman. The Rangers, Blue Jays, and Athletics are also solid teams to target with run totals all currently sitting at 4.6 runs or higher.

MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel, DraftKings values for Thursday, May 17

Mike Soroka, RHP, Braves vs. Cubs (DK: $6,700, FD: $7,600)

The pitching options tonight are brutal, and it’s looking like spending down on some high-upside guys and then spending up on the bats may be the way to go. Soroka certainly falls into that category despite a difficult matchup with the Cubs. Soroka is one of the best young arms in baseball and has flashed great strikeout upside through his first few starts in the big leagues. The Cubs have also been striking out at a decent clip over the past 10 games (8.7 K/9). The Braves have yet to push Soroka past 90 pitches, but they could opt to extend him up to 100 in his fourth start as long as he is pitching well.

Nicholas Castellanos, OF, Tigers @ Mariners (DK: $4,100, FD: $3,600)

Castellanos returned to the Tigers lineup yesterday and is in a great spot tonight against lefty Marco Gonzales. Castellanos has killed lefthanded pitching this season, posting a plus-minus of plus-5.6 fantasy points against them. The Tigers are one of the sneakiest stacks of the night and shouldn’t garner much, if any, ownership given their low projected run total of 3.6 runs. However, they will likely throw nine righthanded bats at Gonzales, who is one of the worst pitchers on the slate.

Matt Olson, 1B, Athletics @ Blue Jays (DK: $3,600, FD: $2,900)

The A’s will likely be one of the most popular stacks of the night, and Olson makes for an excellent one-off play if you are looking for home run upside. Olson and the A’s get one of the best matchups of the night against Blue Jays righty Aaron Sanchez. Olson has mashed righthanded pitching this season, posting a .350 wOBA over his past 50 at-bats. This matches up perfectly against a pitcher like Sanchez, who has struggled with lefthanded bats this year, allowing a .360 wOBA to them.

Jurickson Profar, SS, Rangers @ White Sox (DK, $3,300, FD: $2,700)

Our old buddy James Shields is taking the mound tonight, which means that the Rangers instantly shoot to the top of the team stack power rankings. All of the lefties are in play here, but in terms of pure value, it’s hard to pass up on Profar for $3,300 on DraftKings and only $2,700 on FanDuel. He gets a nice platoon advantage against a righthanded pitcher, as he is significantly better batting from the left side of the plate. He has met or exceeded value in 55 percent of his starts against righthanded starters this season and is projected to bat third, which should guarantee him four or five at-bats, making him especially attractive in cash games if you want to spend down at shortstop.