Today's MLB DFS Picks: Top values for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy baseball contests

Tonight in MLB we have a 14-game slate that is loaded with plenty of solid, top-end options at pitcher. Elite arms such as Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber, and James Paxton toe the rubber tonight and are joined by other solid options such as Patrick Corbin, J.A. Happ, Rick Porcello, and Alex Wood. On a big slate such as this, you’re going to want to make jamming one or two of these guys into your lineup in cash games a priority.



The bats on the other hand are a different story, as there are only two teams with an implied run total currently sitting at five runs or more, which is extremely rare for a large 14-game slate. With all of the great pitching options, we’re going to need to try to find some value and take some shots on some of these teams with lower implied run totals.





MORE DFS: SN DFS | Lineup Builder

As always, there's plenty of strategy that goes into putting together a winning DFS lineup, and the best place to start is RotoQL’s DFS tools. Our RotoQL Lineup Optimizer is a massive advantage when you're building lineups, regardless of contest size or site. And don't forget to give me a follow on Twitter (@DFSBenj) for more MLB, NBA, NFL and PGA daily fantasy content, as I'm always taking questions on there.

@DFSBenj



MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel, DraftKings values for Tuesday, August 14

Anibal Sanchez, RHP, Atlanta Braves, DK: $8,600, FD: $8,600



As always, there's plenty of strategy that goes into putting together a winning DFS lineup, and the best place to start is RotoQL’s DFS tools. Our RotoQL Lineup Optimizer is a massive advantage when you're building lineups, regardless of contest size or site. And don't forget to give me a follow on Twitter (@DFSBenj) for more MLB, NBA, NFL and PGA daily fantasy content, as I'm always taking questions on there.

@DFSBenj

I never thought I’d be writing up Sanchez at this point in his career, but he has been excellent for the Braves this season. Tonight, he has a great matchup with the Marlins, who have one of the lowest implied run totals on the slate at 3.9 runs. Sanchez has been solid at home this season, posting a plus/minus of plus-1.5 in his seven home starts. The models are also a fan of Sanchez, as he has the second-highest QL score among pitchers priced under $9,000.



Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners, DK: $4,300, FD: $3,700



Haniger has been on a tear since sliding up the M’s lineup to the leadoff spot. Tonight, he and the rest of the Seattle lineup draw a solid matchup on the road against A’s RHP Mike Fiers. Haniger has put up excellent numbers against right handed pitching recently, posting a .449 wOBA over his last 50 at-bats. This matches up well with Fiers, who has struggled with righthanded batters recently, allowing a .341 wOBA to righties over his last four starts.



Josh Bell, 1B, Pittsburgh Pirates, DK: $4,200, FD: $2,900



Bell has hit the ground running since his return from a brief stint on the DL and is an excellent mid-range value tonight in a matchup with struggling Twins RHP Jake Odorizzi. The switch hitting Bell has been mashing from the left side of the plate since returning to the lineup, posting a .456 wOBA over his last 50 at-bats. The Pirates are also a sneaky team to stack in tournaments with their modest 4.5 run total, given that Odorizzi has failed to pitch more than five innings in four of his last five starts.



Jonathan Villar, 2B, Baltimore Orioles, DK: $3,900, FD: $2,700



Living in the DC/Maryland area, I love to pick on the Orioles for being the stone-cold worst team in baseball. But my own personal bias aside, they are in a great spot tonight against Mets LHP Jason Vargas who has been a fantasy gold mine for opposing offenses for the last two-plus years. Villar has been crushing lefthanded pitching recently, posting a .444 wOBA over his last 50 at-bats and will bat leadoff in the Baltimore lineup that has one of the highest implied run totals at 4.8.





























Story Continues



