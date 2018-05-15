Today's MLB DFS Picks: Top values for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy baseball contests

We have a huge 14-game MLB DFS slate Tuesday that features some excellent pitching options at the top but also some complete gas-can pitchers that will provide some excellent team stacking opportunities in daily fantasy baseball contests. The highest projected run totals of the slate belong to the Red Sox at 5.5 runs, as well as both teams in the Phillies-Orioles games (5.3 and 5.0 runs, respectively). There are also a solid number of teams that have run totals under five but are still solid GPP team stacks, with the Rays, Indians, Royals, Mariners, Pirates, Cubs, Twins, A’s, Cardinals and Twins all having run totals of 4.5 runs or more.

In terms of pitching, Gerrit Cole is the clear top option of the slate, albeit in a tough matchup with the Angels who don’t strike out at a high clip. Cole has been the best pitcher in all of baseball this season and will be hard to fade, especially in cash games with no clear great secondary option to spend up on at pitcher (sorry Zack Greinke and Noah Syndergaard).

MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel, DraftKings values for Tuesday, May 15

Anthony Banda, LHP, Rays @ Royals (DK: $5,500, FD: $5,500)

If you want to jam in Gerrit Cole (spoiler alert: you do), then you’ll need to find some value for your SP2 on DraftKings. Banda will make his first career start tonight against the Royals and has shown excellent strikeout upside in the minor leagues this year, posting 44 punchouts in only 36 innings. It’s hard to see him completely shutting down the Royals, who have a high 4.7 projected run total, but he will more than pay off his $5,500 salary expectations if he is able to match his 1.22 K/inning rate that he posted in Triple-A. Rostering Banda also will allow you to pay for virtually any bat you want, even with Cole jammed in there at the top.

Odubel Herrera, OF, Phillies @ Orioles (DK: $4,400, FD: $3,800)

Sheesh, is there a hotter in baseball than Herrera right now? He has reached base safely in 24 straight games and projects as one of the top cash-game plays on the slate, especially for only $3,800 on FanDuel. The matchup is great against Orioles righty Andrew Cashner, who continues to give up a ton of hard contact to both lefties and righties. Herrera has crushed righties this season, posting a monster .460 wOBA against them over his past 50 at-bats, as well as a plus-minus of plus-2.7 fantasy points against righthanded starters this season.

Brandon Belt, 1B, Giants vs. Reds (DK: $3,700, FD: $3,600)

Belt continues to be too cheap at first base and is in play tonight, even with the position being loaded with solid options. Belt and the Giants will play at home tonight against Reds rightyTyler Mahle in the pitcher-friendly confines of AT&T Park. However, the poor park conditions don’t seem to bother Belt and his production, as he has met or exceeded value in an excellent 52 percent of home games against righthanded starters over the past year, which improves to 63 percent when you narrow that time period to just this season.

Pete Kozma, 2B/SS, Tigers vs. Indians (DK: $2,600, FD: $2,600)

It’s never a bad idea on a huge slate like this to completely punt at a position with a near minimum-priced player, and tonight that guy is Kozma, who has a great matchup with Indians righty Josh Tomlin. Kozma is projected to bat second in the Tigers lineup, so he should be guaranteed to see at least four at-bats, which is something that actually matters when were talking about these extreme value batters. Tomlin is also one of the worst starters in the AL Central and gives up a ton of hard contact to hitters from both sides of the plate. The Tigers lineup is horrendous, but Vegas still likes them quite a bit tonight with a projected run total of 4.4 runs.