Today's MLB DFS Picks: Top values for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy baseball contests

Tonight in the MLB, we have a 14-game slate that is loaded with solid mid-range pitching options and offenses with high implied team totals. Trevor Bauer and Masahiro Tanaka will likely be the two most popular pitching options of the night, and rightfully so, as they are in great matchups against the Twins and Orioles. There are also plenty of great options in the secondary tier of pitchers, with Jack Flaherty, Jon Gray, Walker Buehler, and Danny Duffy standing out as viable options.



For the bats, the Yankees, Red Sox, Diamondbacks, and Braves lead the way in terms of implied teams totals, with each of them checking in at 4.8 runs or higher. The hitting goodness doesn’t end there, with the Nationals, Tigers, Phillies, White Sox, Indians, and Athletics all also being viable options with implied run totals sitting at 4.5 runs or higher.





MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel, DraftKings values for Tuesday, July 31

Danny Duffy, LHP, Royals (@ White Sox), DK: $7,700, FD: $8,500



Royals lefty Danny Duffy had a horrendous start to the season, but has really turned it around the last few months and is a great value option on the bump tonight in a road matchup with the White Sox. Duffy has been an absolute fantasy stud on the road this season, posting a plus/minus of plus-4.9 in 12 road starts this season. His road numbers get even better when you narrow his road stats down to the last two months, where he has averaged 23.7 DraftKings points and an absurdly good plus/minus of plus-13.8.



Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles (@ Yankees), DK: $4,200, FD: $3,800



Schoop has been mashing the ball all over the yard over the past few weeks and is an excellent option in tournaments tonight in a matchup with Masahiro Tanaka, who will likely be the chalk option at pitcher in both cash games and GPPs. Schoop has been destroying righthanded pitching over his last 50 at-bats, posting a .533 wOBA, which matches up great with Tanaka, who tends to struggle with right handed power bats.



Nick Martini, OF, Athletics (vs. Blue Jays), DK: $3,700, FD: $2,500



If you haven’t been paying attention, the Athletics have been one of the most exciting teams in all of baseball this season and tonight, they have a great matchup with Blue Jays pitcher Sam Gaviglio. New A’s leadoff man Nick Martini will get the start tonight against a righthanded starter, and Martini has been excellent in his limited opportunities this season, posting a plus/minus of plus-3.4, as well as a stellar .421 wOBA against RHP this season. He is an especially great value over on FanDuel at his $2,500 price point.



Charlie Culberson, 3B/OF, Braves (vs. Marlins), DK: $3,400, FD: $2,600



Charlie Culberson has been an excellent platoon player for the Braves this season and is a top value option tonight, if he gets the start in a matchup against Marlins RHP Dan Straily. Culberson has consistently exceeded his salary expectations against righthanded starters this season, posting a plus/minus of plus-2.6. The Braves have the fourth highest implied run total on the slate at 4.8 runs and Culberson makes for an excellent value addition to any Atlanta stack.































