Today's MLB DFS Picks: Core plays for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy baseball contests

Thanks for joining me for the Friday, August 3rd edition of the MLB DFS core plays, brought to you by RotoQL! We’ve officially hit August, the trade deadline is behind us, and teams are battling every night to scrap their way into the postseason. At this point, those are the teams I want to be rostering players from – motivated teams with something to fight for with each pitch and each at bat. It’s a strategy that’s paid off for me in previous years, and one you’ll see reflected from here on out. Plug in the contenders, and rack up the fantasy points!

MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel, DraftKings core plays for Friday, August 3

Anibal Sanchez, Braves @ Mets (DK: $8,000, FD: $8,500)

I’ll be the first to admit, Sanchez isn’t the pitcher you get excited about playing or watching, but I think he’s one of the best bets on tonight’s slate. Really, all Sanchez does is pay off his price tag, and the few times he doesn’t, he scores enough, doesn’t get crushed, and doesn’t ever kill your lineups. Facing a Mets team that scores at the third lowest rate in the majors, I don’t see Sanchez getting into trouble. At this cheap of a price tag, he’s a lock in cash games. Oh yeah, for what it’s worth, Jacob deGrom is on the mound opposite Sanchez, and we know the Mets don’t provide run support for deGrom…

Rhys Hoskins, OF, Phillies vs Marlins (DK: $5,300, FD: $4,400)

Do me a favor. Take a second to pull up Rhys Hoskins game log and take a look at what this guy’s been doing since the break. The kid is locked in! I don’t know if it’s the motivation of the tight playoff race, confidence after becoming a household name during the home run derby, or the energy his new teammates are bringing to the clubhouse, but whatever it is, it’s working for Hoskins. Hoskins is grading out as our top play of the day (that’s not from the Nationals), and why shouldn’t he be? He has a .596 wOBA over his last 50 at-bats against righties; he’s averaging over 15 fantasy points a game since the All-Star game, and he’s met value 92 percent of the time over that span. Look, he can’t stay hot forever, but he’s in one hell of a groove, and I’m going to play him until I see otherwise.

Daniel Murphy, 2B Nationals vs Reds (DK: $4,300 FD: $3,300)

There’s weather to watch out for in Washington, but if the game is cleared to play, I expect the Nationals to be one of the most owned stacks on the slate. Opening with the highest implied run total on the slate, the Nationals have already seen their projected runs climb nearly half a run as of this morning. It’s not surprising, Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani has given up 18 runs over the past month, and the Nationals have been scoring at will lately. It looks like you’re going to want exposure to this game, and one way to try and avoid the high ownerships is to look towards the bottom of the lineup for sharp plays. Murphy is just that tonight, and he’s coming into the slate ranked as one of our top hitters. He seems to have turned it on recently, and while he’s always been better against lefthanded pitching, his .498 wOBA in his past 50 at-bats shows that he’s performing at an above average rate. Murphy doesn’t have a ton of at bats against DeSclafani, but in his few, he has real nice numbers – with a homer, two doubles, and five RBIs to his name. I don’t mind playing Murphy as a one off, or in a two-man paired with Bryce Harper or Trea Turner, but what I really like is the mini stack with Juan Soto, Murphy, and Matt Adams.

Justin Turner, 3B, Dodgers vs Astros (DK: $3,300, FD: $2,800)

I understand that Justin Verlander is on the mound, but the RotoQL optimizer really wants to plug in Justin Turner, so it’s worth exploring why. To start, Turner is showing up as the second best value on the slate, and despite his difficult matchup, this has to be a site inefficiency to have him priced this low. While DFS is first and foremost about production on the field, it’s important to capitalize when the sites give us cheaply priced talent, and this feels like the situation we find ourselves in. Turner started his return from the disabled list with a homer last night, and while he’s only managed to play in just 51 games this season, we know the type of production he’s capable of when healthy. I’m not saying that Turner is a lock, and I’m not even sure you’ll need this type of value for tonight’s slate, but I do know that Turner is cheap, and will be extremely low-owned. He makes for a solid GPP play in the heart of a hot Dodgers lineup that looks rejuvenated and ready to run away with the NL West.