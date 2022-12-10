Tod’s Teamed Up With Mr Porter for an Exclusive Batch of Shearling-Lined Winter Footwear

Mr Porter just dropped a batch of exclusive footwear that might just make your winter a little more bearable.

The four new shoes, made in collaboration with Italian shoemaker Tod’s, launched on the luxury retailer’s website Friday. The stylish assortment includes an updated version of the classic Gommino moccasin by the Italian label and its Nuovo Gommino Sabat slip-on. You’ll also find the new Winter Gommino boot part of the lineup in lace-up and slip-on options for staying upright in snowy conditions. In total, the assortment offers 10 pairs of shoes that’ll help you do everything—except, possibly, run a marathon.

The duo’s exclusive Gommino driving shoes take their cue from the original style created 35 years ago. For the new collaboration, they have been subtly reimagined with a rubber logo that protrudes from the upper. They also now boast a wider shape for maximum comfort. Available now in dark brown and black, the sophisticated and cozy new editions come lined with shearling for warmth. Each pair will set you back $540.

Mr Porter x Tod’s Gommino Shearling-Trimmed Suede Driving Shoes in Black and Dark Brown

The Nuovo Gommino Sabot slip-on is a more relaxed alternative. The open-heeled shoe features slightly larger “bubble” Gommini pebbles and a plush sheepskin lining with ironed hair for a silky soft footbed. Great for sporting at home, the Nuovo Gommino Sabot slip-ons come in four colors including tobacco and black, as well as light and dark brown for $520.

When you’re ready to head outdoors, the new Winter Gommino boots are your next best bet. The Italian label has released similar lace-up ankle boots and Chelsea boots over the years, but the two new styles are the first to pair Tod’s signature thick rubber soles, suede and vegetable-tanned leather materials with plush shearling lining in dark brown. You can buy the limited-edition lace-up boots now for $835 and its Chelsea boot alternative for $775.

Mr Porter x Tod’s Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers (left) and Shearling-Lined Suede Chelsea Boots (right).

“We are very happy and proud to continue the tradition of collaborations with Mr Porter,” said Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod’s general brand manager, in a statement. “The exclusivity of the capsule collection designed by Tod’s creative director, Walter Chiapponi, represents a unique vision of the modern Italian lifestyle.”

Mr Porter’s buying director, Sam Kershaw adds “this exclusive capsule collection with Mr Porter draws on the brand’s over-century experience, re-imaging footwear with modern-day design and style needs in mind. We’re excited to be a part of the continued evolvement of the iconic Gommino shoe with this true winter luxury shearling edition.”

Shop all the styles from the luxe footwear capsule collection now on MrPorter.com.

