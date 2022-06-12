Toby Keith reveals he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall

Erin Donnelly
·1 min read
Toby Keith (pictured in 2018) says he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)
Toby Keith (pictured in 2018) says he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)

Toby Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall, the country music star revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday.

According to the post — the first public acknowledgment of his health battle, the 60-year-old musician has been privately undergoing treatment.

"I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," Keith wrote. "So far, so good."

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer — known for his politically charged lyrics and patriotic stance — added that he needs "time to breathe, recover and relax."

While Keith didn't share more about his prognosis, his message ended on something of an upbeat note.

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family," the Oklahoma native, who shares three children with wife Tricia, wrote. "But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith's announcement was met with messages of support as fans offered up prayers for his recovery.

Meanwhile, local CBS affiliate WBNS reports that Keith's scheduled July 28 performance at the Ohio State Fair has been canceled, per a tweet from organizers.

