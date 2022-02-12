Toby Kebbell Slams ‘Fantastic Four’ Producers: ‘We Were a Victim of Bad Leadership’

Christian Zilko
·2 min read

In Hollywood’s current climate, nothing is closer to a sure thing than a new superhero movie. In fact, it somehow seems like it is harder to make a Marvel movie that doesn’t have massive success. But 2015’s “Fantastic Four” reboot managed to do just that. After a troubled production riddled with complaints about director Josh Trank’s behavior on set, he was essentially removed from the project during studio-mandated reshoots. The film was a critical and box office bomb, and many of the film’s actors have criticized both the finished product and the experience of making it.

Toby Kebbell, who played Doctor Doom, recently spoke to Forbes about his role on the Apple TV+ show “Servant.” And even this many years later, the actor can’t stop thinking about what went wrong with “Fantastic Four.” He revealed that he raised questions about problems with the script during the filming process, but his concerns fell on deaf ears.

More from IndieWire

“I don’t think we were a victim of timing, I think we were a victim of bad leadership and organization,” Kebbell said. “I actually thought people in charge, I mean ‘in charge, in charge,’ not people creating and working on set, I think there were opportunities, there were conversations had, there were script differences, there was like, ‘Hey, you know, Simon [Kinberg, ‘Fantastic Four’ producer], this is actually factually true, this is important information.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no. That’s not what this is.’”

Kebbell maintains that the film had unrealized potential, but bad leadership prevented the Fox film from rivaling anything in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. “At that time Marvel was already the Apex predator, it was already the one to beat, they were already the people to try to do the thing with,” he said. “Why that effort wasn’t put in, I don’t know. But, yeah I know none of those people will call me back to work with them, so the truth as I see it is that more could have been done by the powers that be.”

While he lamented that the popular comic book characters have never been adapted into a great movie, Kebbell is still rooting for Disney’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot from director Jon Watts. “I truly hope that someone does create a great version,” he said. “I’m a big fan of Doom as a character. He’s awesome. So, yeah. I hope they do it just right.”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jon Stewart Asks, “Who Gets To Decide” What Is Misinformation On His Apple+ Podcast

    Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart is taking on one of the bigger questions of our time: “Who gets to decide” what information constitutes “misinformation.” Speaking on his Apple+ podcast, Stewart cast a cynical eye at so-called “fact-checkers” and the legacy media labeling certain narratives as bad information and casting them out. “The New York Times, right, […]

  • 'Planet' orbiting dead star suggests life could evolve again in billions of years

    A dead star may have a planet orbiting it, scientists think, giving a glimpse of what the future of the solar system might look like billions of years from now - and even hinting that life may be able to evolve again.

  • Ahsoka: Ray Stevenson Joins Star Wars Series as Villainous Admiral (Report)

    Black Sails and Vikings alum Ray Stevenson has boarded Disney+’s Ahsoka series in a reportedly villainous role. Announced in December 2020, Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as Jedi Knight warrior Ahsoka Tano. The character, a fan favorite from the animated Clone Wars series, made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and also appeared […]

  • 30 Eerie Photos of Abandoned Olympic Venues

    For each Olympic Games, millions of dollars are spent constructing stadiums, swimming pools, living quarters, and more to host athletes and fans. But after the Games have concluded, many structures are left in abandonment.

  • 'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Outraged Over the Change Mayim Bialik Made on the Show

    'Jeopardy!' Mayim Bialik is currently hosting the quiz show after taking Ken Jennings' place. But 'Jeopardy!' fans want 'The Chase' star to come back after Mayim made a change on the show.

  • Zendaya fans think new wax figure looks more like Kylie Jenner: 'Who is this woman?'

    A new wax figure of Zendaya unveiled at Madam Tussauds in London has fans doing a double-take— and not for the right reasons.

  • Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Women's hockey has never been stronger, deserves Olympic limelight

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Justin Cuthbert says that Rosie DiManno's recent column 'Why women’s hockey doesn’t belong in the Olympics' is lazy and shortsighted; highlighting the continue growth of the women's game, its rising stars and the fact that the men's side is similarly dominated by a small group of teams.

  • Bengals' Taylor optimistic on progress of injured Uzomah

    Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally. His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice. Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only n

  • Sweden gold medalist blasts Dutch over ice at Olympic oval

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Nils van der Poel accused the Netherlands speedskating program of “corruption” over a report that its officials try to influence the ice makers to set up conditions that benefit Dutch athletes. Van der Poel made his scathing comments during a news conference Wednesday at the Olympic Village, three days after his victory in the 5,000 meters gave Sweden its first speedskating medal since 1988. “This isn’t my idea of fair play," van der Poel said. “The Olympics

  • After 4 long years, Canada's women's hockey team gets another crack at U.S. on Olympic ice

    There couldn't have been a more jarring situation to face than what the Canadian women's hockey team was up against Monday afternoon in Beijing. And yet the players, coaches and support staff didn't flinch. In a bizarre twist, the game was delayed by more than an hour over safety and security concerns. The Canadians didn't feel comfortable playing without there being further discussion around testing results, as it wasn't clear the Russian team, officially called the Russian Olympic Committee, h

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu