Toby Aromolaran: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Toby Aromolaran as pictured in a promotional image for ‘Love Island' (ITV)

After a year away due to the pandemic, Love Island is finally heading back to our screens.

Ahead of the series’ return on 28 June, ITV have released a list of the contestants set to appear in the hit ITV2 reality show’s sixth season.

Among the names to be announced is that of Toby Aromolaran, a 22-year-old semi-professional footballer from Essex.

Aromolaran told ITV that he wanted to participate in the series because he’s never been in a relationship. “I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no-one can’,” he said.

“I’ve played football since I was about six,” he explained, “but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United.

“They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again.”

According to Aromolaran, he is a “fun guy” on a night out, but also “responsible”, and tends to “see the bright side in the worst situations”.

His Instagram account can be found here.

You can find a run-down of the rest of the contestants here.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

