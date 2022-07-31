Tobin Heath's late heroics carry OL Reign past Angel City FC

Cari Roccaro and Savannah McCaskill scored first-half goals but Angel City FC gave up three scores in the second half in a 3-2 loss to the visiting OL Reign on Saturday.

Tobin Heath completed the comeback win for OL Reign with a one-time conversion off Sofia Huerta’s high-lob centering pass in the 89th minute. Huerta scored in the 64th minute on a rising shot from outside the box, and teammate Jessica Fishlock scored in the 54th minute.

Roccaro converted a rebound from in-close off a shot by Claire Emslie in the ninth minute. McCaskill beat goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce with a shot to the right side on a penalty kick in the 28th minute.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.