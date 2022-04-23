Tobias LaGrone, candidate for US Senate

Name: Tobias E. LaGrone

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 54

Campaign website: www.ncnewday.com

Occupation: Clinical Counselor

Education: Doctoral degree, Pastoral Care and Counseling, bachelors in Political Science.

Have you run for elected office before? No! This is my first run for office. I have served as co-campaign manager for federal and statewide campaigns.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Board chair, Guilford County’s Community Action Agency; former High Point Human Relations commissioner

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

Wall Street landlords are creating a generation of lifetime renters who are paying more to rent than they would be paying for a mortgage. This is unethical and must be addressed.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

Instead of placing the people of North Carolina first, Sen. Richard Burr placed his own financial interest above those he was sent to the Senate to represent. As your next United States senator you can always depend on me to tell you the truth, even if it hurts.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

Mitigation strategies include retrofitting buildings to make them more energy efficient, adopting renewable energy sources like solar, wind and small hydro; helping cities develop more sustainable transportation.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

I will use best-practices, evidence based solutions to provide paid family leave so parents can be there for their children. We know that ACES, Adverse Childhood Experiences and the lack of social and emotional support often lead to more poor choices, poverty, and desperate behaviors.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Abortion should be a medical decision that is only considered in the most extreme circumstances like rape, incest, or medical life saving measures to save the mother.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

As a Bible-believing servant leader, I believe that every life is precious from the womb to the tomb, from the cradle to the grave. The liberal bloc of the Democratic Party has taken the Conservative-Democratic vote for granted.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Housing; poverty and economy; and jobs.