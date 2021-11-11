Tobias Harris expected to return from COVID-19 absence tonight

Keith Pompey: #Sixers PF Tobias Harris is expected to play tonight, according to a league source.

Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers: Danny Green, Tobias HARRIS, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey – 6:31 PM

Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry are starting for #Sixers – 6:29 PM

Sources: Tobias Harris is expected to play for the #Sixers after a 10-day absence for COVID-19 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:52 PM

Tobias Harris is rolling on his pregame workout: pic.twitter.com/IOxU8SKCag – 5:33 PM

After a week and a half, Tobias Harris is back on the floor. pic.twitter.com/SfO3uAaKaq – 5:31 PM

#sixers forward Tobias Harris “feels good”, according to Doc Rivers. The team will determine his availability based on how he feels after his pregame routine. Harris has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 5:19 PM

Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris “feels good, looks good.” Will go through pregame routine, won’t play usual number of minutes if he’s back tonight. – 5:19 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Forward Tobias Harris is still a game-time decision after being out since Nov. 1 due to health and safety protocols, though sounds like decent chance he plays. ‘He feels good, looks good.’ Not sure if minutes will be limited. – 5:18 PM

#Sixers PF Tobias Harris is expected to play tonight, according to a league source. – 5:15 PM

Source tells @HeavySan ‘s @GrantAfseth that Tobias Harris WILL PLAY for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight vs. @Toronto Raptors

Tobias Harris could return from COVID-19 for the Sixers’ game Thursday against the Raptors inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:07 AM

Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers says that Tobias Harris looks and feels good #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / November 11, 2021

Jim Owczarski: The #Bucks say Khris Middleton is not with the team – as opposed to in the NBA health and safety protocol. It means he has progressed out of the isolation portion of it. He can work out under supervision the next two days. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 11, 2021

Ky Carlin: Tobias Harris is still questionable for tonight’s game against the Raptors. He has missed the last 6 games due to being in the league’s health and safety protocols. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / November 11, 2021