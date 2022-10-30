Tobacco giants help fund Putin’s war machine with £7bn in taxes

James Warrington
·4 min read
Putin inspects training of mobilized recruits - Anadolu Agency
Putin inspects training of mobilized recruits - Anadolu Agency

Tobacco companies have paid almost £7bn in taxes to the Kremlin since the invasion of Ukraine, despite vowing to pull out of Russia.

Analysis by The Telegraph of Russian Treasury figures shows that the Kremlin has received 480bn roubles (£6.8bn) from the tobacco industry in the eight months since Putin launched his war.

London-based British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International hold more than 90pc market share in Russia, meaning the three companies alone have contributed at least £6.3bn.

The figures highlight how the world’s biggest tobacco firms are continuing to fund Putin’s war efforts, despite pledging to cut ties with Russia.

Center-Life, an anti-smoking lobbying group in Ukraine, estimates that 2020 taxes from PMI and JTI would fund 700 Mil Mi-24 helicopters, 1,970 T-72 tanks and 382 Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets for the Russian army.

A local resident walks next to an abandoned Russian T-72 tank in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine - JUAN BARRETO/AFP
A local resident walks next to an abandoned Russian T-72 tank in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine - JUAN BARRETO/AFP

Bob Seely, a Conservative MP on the influential Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “It’s clearly completely wrong that these western firms continue to pay significant taxes into Russian coffers, because so much of Russian state expenditure now is to fund the war in Ukraine, which is killing people in large numbers.

“These companies said they would not support the Russian state and they would do the right thing, but they patently haven’t done that.”

The tax contributions to the Kremlin underline the gulf between the tobacco industry’s public proclamations and the reality of their continued trading in Russia.

BAT, which makes Camel and Pall Mall cigarettes, initially refused to cut ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, before reversing its decision amid public pressure. It has not yet left Russia, however, blaming operational complexities.

In March, PMI, which owns the Marlboro brand, discontinued some of its cigarette products in Russia and halted marketing activities in the country, saying it intends to exit the country in an “orderly manner”.

But rival Imperial Brands is the only company so far that has actually sold its Russian operations.

JTI said it would suspend all new investments and marketing, but has made no commitment to leave the country.

Photographs shared with The Telegraph show PMI has started to include the Ukrainian flag on its adverts in the country and asked customers to donate to the armed forces.

Yet the US-based company has been steadily increasing the number of cigarettes it sells in Russia. Last week, PMI announced it had sold almost 14m cigarettes in the third quarter, up from 10m in the first three months of the year.

In 2020, Putin honoured PMI for donating food to the elderly and providing personal protective equipment for volunteers during the pandemic, with the company touting the “commemorative medal and a letter of thanks” it had received from the Russian leader.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said: “Most transnational companies trading in Russia have pulled out, recognising their responsibility to do all they can to help end Russia’s devastating war on Ukraine.

“However, it’s hardly surprising Big Tobacco think they can carry on trading no matter what Russia does as this is an industry without a moral compass, whose products killed around 100m people in the twentieth century and are on track to kill a billion in the twenty-first.”

While much of the focus of sanctions has been on Russia’s huge energy exports, taxes from the tobacco industry remain an important source of income for the Kremlin.

In previous years, cigarette bosses have boasted about how much they contribute to the Russian economy – a total of roughly £10bn between them each year.

JTI said its tax payments in 2020 accounted for 1.4pc of Russia’s federal budget revenues, or around 262bn roubles.

Ms Arnott added: “Tobacco manufacturers have a particular responsibility as smoking rates have always been high in Russia and the government collects billions each year in tobacco taxes from the transnational tobacco manufacturers.”

The latest available Russian Treasury figures show tax revenues from the industry stood at 727bn roubles last year. Averaging 60bn roubles per month, this means the Kremlin is likely to have pocketed £6.8bn in the eight months since the invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesman for JTI said: “JTI operates in all its markets in full compliance with national legislation and tax requirements.”

A BAT spokesman said: “The complex process of transferring our Russian business in full compliance with international and local laws is ongoing. Upon completion, BAT will no longer have a presence in Russia.”

Labour MP Alex Cunningham said: “Tobacco firms put profits ahead of everything else so I'm not surprised they are happy to bolster their business by trading with whoever they like, warmongers included. That the Russian economy has benefitted from £6 billion from the industry at a time they're funding an illegal war against Ukraine beggars belief.

“It is now time for the British Government to intervene and make it clear to tobacco companies that they are expected to follow the lead of responsible companies and stop trading with Russia now.”

PMI was contacted for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat