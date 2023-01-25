Tobacco-Free Smoking Alternative Brand King Palm Plans to Expand Operations into a New 50,000 Square Foot Warehouse Facility

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESWIRE / January 24, 2023 / King Palm, a tobacco-free smoking alternative brand, is planning to expand its operations into a new 50,000 square foot warehouse facility. This new, larger space will give the brand the opportunity to maximize its output and increase sales. The brand has expanded in the past, and recent successes within the smoking alternative industry have allowed it to expand even further with this new warehouse acquisition. With this new space, King Palm will continue to provide high-quality, slow-burning palm leaf cigar wraps to customers.

King Palm, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Press release picture

"We started in just a little back warehouse that was just like, maybe 2000 square feet. We then moved into another warehouse after that, which was about 12,000 square feet," stated Kay Shoor, a spokesperson for King Palm. "And now, in December, we're moving into a more extensive facility to house more products and to expand the line, and you have more space as well. We started small, from the ground up, in 2016, and in the last, you know, six years, we're now mentioned and on the shelf with brands that have been here since the 90s or even before. King Palm is discussed alongside some of the top-tier smoking wraps and cigarillos as a brand of choice."

Founded in Ontario, California in 2016, King Palm is a pioneer in tobacco-free alternatives in the smoking community. They are known for their 100% real palm leaf cigar wraps that provide a slow-burning smoking experience that is free of chemicals, artificial flavors, preservatives, and glue. Since 2016, their product line has grown to include numerous flavors that capture the interest of the smoking community, and they continue to expand.

For more information about King Palm, go to www.kingpalm.com.

Media Details

Website URL: www.kingpalm.com

Company Name: King Palm

Email address: info@kingpalm.com

SOURCE: King Palm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/736645/Tobacco-Free-Smoking-Alternative-Brand-King-Palm-Plans-to-Expand-Operations-into-a-New-50000-Square-Foot-Warehouse-Facility



