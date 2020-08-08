Book finally returned after 37 years but it was dropped off at wrong library

To Sea in a Sieve was due back at Shetland Library in July 1983 (Picture: Shetland Library)

A library book has finally been returned after 37 years but it was dropped off at the wrong place.

To Sea in a Sieve by Peter Bull was due back at Shetland Library in July 1983.

It was eventually was dropped off 750 miles away in Suffolk on Friday.

A woman handed it into Bungay Community Library after her late husband borrowed it nearly four decades ago.

Luckily for her Shetland Library said it did not give fines for late returns.

So one of our Library books has shown up 37 years late, 750 miles away in the wrong place! 🤦🏻‍♀️

We’ll repeat- you can return your library books to any of OUR branches-Within Shetland! Within Scotland! 🙄📚 It’s a good job we don’t have overdue fines. 😉 #overduebook #lovelibraries https://t.co/oU9SxAxF5Z — Shetland Library (@ShetlandLibrary) August 7, 2020

Amanda King, who manages Bungay Community Library, told the BBC: "We guess they must have been there because it was loaned out, it wasn't a withdrawn copy he had purchased.

"Periodically we do have really old books brought back and it always gives us a bit of a giggle to think these have been on the shelves for so long.

"We're currently thinking we need some sort of team-building trip to Scotland, we're thinking it would be really nice if we could take it back in person."

To Sea in a Sieve details Peter Bull's life during World War Two when he commanded a Tank Landing Craft.