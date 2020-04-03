TNT Sets ‘Shaq Life’ Docuseries Airings For First Thursday ShaqNight, Releases Trailer

Click here to read the full article.

The new TNT Shaquille O’Neal docuseries Shaq Life will debut as part of the network’s first Thursday ShaqNight! on April 9, TNT announced today.

The ShaqNight! programming is scheduled for every Thursday, with O’Neal and a revolving cast of his famous friends, from their homes, joining viewers to watch some of the basketball great’s favorite films. O’Neal and his guests will provide commentary, compete against each other in “boredom buster” games, and dance along to a DJ session by Shaq.

Episodes of the new Shaq Life, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, will screen on April 9 at 9 pm ET/PT, billed as “an exclusive, no holds barred look into how the world’s largest superstar lives his life.” A premiere date had not yet been announced, but TNT decided to debut the series earlier than planned in response to programming shifts due to the NBA season suspension. Start times for ShaqNight will vary from week-to-week depending on the length of movie, beginning at 6, 6:30 or 7 pm.

To kick-off the inaugural ShaqNight, a donation will be made to the Boys & Girls Club of America. Each following Thursday, the network will donate to a charitable organization chosen by Shaq’s guest.

“I can’t wait for viewers to join me on Thursday nights,” said O’Neal. “I hope ShaqNight will deliver laughs, fun, and entertainment into people’s homes at a time when we need it most.”

Shaq Life is produced by Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn and James Macnab of The Content Group. Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and Rory Karpf serve as executive producers. Karpf is also showrunner.

Watch the trailer above.

