TNT letters: No money for ‘woke’ schools; sheriff’s department lawsuits; litter in Tacoma

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department discrimination lawsuits

Re: “Lawsuit alleges sexism at Pierce County Sheriff’s Department” (04/11/2022)

Remember the Golden Rule? You know, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” In its simplest form it basically says to care for one another. Our essential workers in Pierce County continue to prove this is not a foreign concept. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they continuously serve and strengthen our communities, being an example to us all.

Still, I have concern for our Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. In an article published this week, I learned of a lawsuit against the department for alleged discrimination against a female officer. Sadly, this follows an earlier article published in November 2021 about another lawsuit by women officers claiming ongoing racism and sexism in the department.

This pattern is disturbing. If simple care isn’t shown for fellow colleagues, how can we trust care will be shown to the everyday citizens of Pierce County? I humbly suggest the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department take a lesson from the National Sheriff’s Association, which in March recognized the need to value the less than 2% of women sheriffs in America.

We, the residents, can help too. Let’s diligently show care for one another, helping our communities to grow even stronger.

M. Elizabeth Hubert, Orting

No money for schools until they stop being ‘woke’

Bethel School District is asking voters to approve two school levies. Both are replacement levies and seem reasonable. However, as a parent and member of society I will be voting no on both.

As long as state and local schools remain on the Woke Path they are on, this will be my vote on every levy request.

Schools need to get back to teaching the core subjects and recognize parental rights to teach their children the values of their family.

Keep gender, critical race theory and other political agendas out of elementary schools.

Curt Bright, Graham

Un-trashing Tacoma

A friend of mine attended school in Tokyo. Upon returning to the United States, she noted our streets were comparatively awash with litter. Japan is a communal society, and it’s considered good citizenry — and polite — to pick up garbage. Rwanda, too, has a similar take: a monthly clean-up day.

These societies have a sense of communal citizenry. They’ve invested in the environment surrounding them. Instilling this into our own Pacific Northwest culture shouldn’t be terribly difficult: notice a piece of litter, pick it up and dispose of it.

However, a single redirected cigarette butt doesn’t feel as if it has made a dent. That’s part of the issue. The problem is overwhelming, but we must face it: litter contributes to air, ocean and land pollution. We need consistent, long-term social change. We don’t have to necessarily interrupt our afternoons and weekends — we can incorporate this into our daily lives, like our walks, our business meetings and our lunches.

Evelyn Marie Yielding, Lakewood