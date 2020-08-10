TN SSLC result 2020: Class 10 results expected at 9.30 am on 10 August; how to check scores via mobile app

TN 10th Result 2020| The Tamil Nadu government is set to release its SSLC or Class 10 results today (Monday, 10 August) on the board's official websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

How to check via mobile app

As it has been observed in the past, the official websites may become slow or fail to load as a result of heavy online traffic due to students rushing to check their scores.

They may also face issues with internet connectivity. In such a situation, students can check their results through the TN SSLC Result app, which can be downloaded on smartphones from Google Play Store or App Store.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams were conducted from 15 to 25 June. More than 9.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The board exam was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class 10 examination was conducted at 12,690 centres.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website- tnresults.nic.in >Step 2: Select the link that reads 'SSLC Exam 2020 Results' >Step 3: Login by entering your roll number/registration number and date-of-birth >Step 4: The result with subject-wise marks and total score will appear on the screen.

According to a report by NDTV, the state education minister on 30 May had said that the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2020 results will be out in July, adding that it is impossible to disclose the exact date. However, Class 12 results were declared on 16 July.

State education minister KA Sengottaiyan earlier said all steps are being taken to provide the results of Class 10 exams at the earliest.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Also See: TN SSLC result 2020: Alternative websites to check Class 10 Scores if official websites down or unresponsive

TN SSLC result 2020: Tamil Nadu board to declare results of Class 10 exams soon; check dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC result 2020: Tamil Nadu board likely to declare Class 10 results at 9.30 am; check dge.tn.gov.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.