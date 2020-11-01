TN man who recently got govt job ends life, alleged note says it was "promise to god"

A 32-year-old man from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, who was newly recruited as an assistant manager of a nationalised bank in Mumbai, died by suicide on Friday, allegedly to “fulfil a prayer”. The police said that in a note that was recovered from his pocket, the engineering graduate, identified as S Naveen, said that he was trying to secure a government job for years and that as a "final sacrifice", he had “promised” to give up his life to god if he succeeded.

The incident took place near a railway station near Putheri in Kanniyakumari district during the wee hours of Friday night. According to reports, Naveen had joined the bank as its assistant manager only 15 days ago. A day before his death, he arrived at Thiruvananthapuram from Mumbai by flight. From Kerala, he had taken a train to his native.

Naveen’s body was taken to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam for a post-mortem examination. His relatives at Erumbukadu near Nagercoil were informed about the incident. The Nagercoil police have registered a case under Section 174 (suicide) of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) and further investigation is underway.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.