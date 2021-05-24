TN Journo Dies of COVID, Days After Exposing ‘Unfit’ Care Centre
Pradeep Kumar, a 28-year-old Chennai journalist who had exposed unhygienic conditions at a COVID care centre in the city, succumbed to COVID on Sunday, 23 May. After Kumar tweeted out last week the unfit conditions at the centre, the Chennai Corportation stepped in and cleaned up the place.
Condolences Pour In
After his demise, his colleagues and friends shared their condolences on Twitter.
Regret to inform that Pradeep @pkayy92, features writer at The Hindu, passed away last night after a week of hospitalization for COVID. He was 28. Condolences pic.twitter.com/2elqSblNHy
— Prabhakar Tamilarasu || பிரபாகர் தமிழரசு (@pkr_madras) May 24, 2021
Another journalist shared his condolences, adding that the “Government should issue an order for #frontlineworkers and provide relief to the families of the victims so far.”
இந்து நாளிதழ் செய்தியாளர் @pkayy92 (29 வயது) கொரோனா தொற்றினால் உயிரிழந்துள்ளர்.
பத்திரிகை&ஊடகம் சார்ந்த நண்பர்களை தொடர்ந்து இழந்து வருகிறோம். #frontlineworkers என்பதற்கான அரசாணையை விரைந்து வெளியிட்டு,இதுவரை உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு அரசு நிவாரணத் தொகை வழங்கிட வேண்டும் pic.twitter.com/RLqlaoXiue
— Priyan - சண்முகபிரியன் சிவலிங்கம் (@Priyan_reports) May 24, 2021
Tweets That Mattered
Previously, Kumar had taken to Twitter to highlight the unhygienic conditions at the Gurunanak school COVID care centre in Velachery, Chennai, where he was being treated along with his mother.
His tweets included pictures of clogged drains and uncleaned toilets. “Using the urinal/toilet means having to wade through clogged up faecal water, with floating sputum on it. Your feet smell of urine when you exit,” he wrote in a tweet. He further tweeted, “Excessively salty and high sugar in the milk, turmeric milk and the tea that is given. This is a big problem for diabetics like me”.
The Chennai Corporation later apologised to him and cleaned up the centre. Congress’ Aassan Maulaana, who won the Velachery seat in the recent Tamil Nadu elections tweeted pictures of cleaned toilets and unclogged drains, adding “Dear bro it's taken care”.
Dear bro it's taken care pic.twitter.com/6IAQWbSomG
— Aassan Maulaana JMH (@Hassan_tnpyc) May 12, 2021
However, Kumar passed away, a week after he returned home.
Kumar was a features writer at The Hindu. He started his career in 2014 in The New Indian Express. He had covered Chennai Corporation for The New Indian Express, Deccan Chronicle and the Times of India. He later started covering features and cinema for The Hindu.
