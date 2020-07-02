TN custodial deaths, Putin’s move and more: A round-up of the top stories on July 02, 2020

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Members of the NSUI protest demanding fee waivers, the cancellation of all university exams and promotion of all students due to the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: 3 police officers arrested, FIR altered

Twelve special teams formed under the Inspector General and Superintendent of Police of CB-CID are investigating all angles in the case. Search and arrest parties have fanned out to arrest the remaining accused.

CBI books GVK group chairman over airport ‘scam’

Venkata Krishna Reddy Gunupati, the chairman of the GVK Group of Companies and his son GV Sanjay Reddy, Managing Director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd among others booked for alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in running of the airport.

Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Official results, after 98% of ballots had been counted, showed that the former KGB officer who has ruled Russia for more than two decades as president or prime minister had easily won the right to run for two more six-year terms after the current one ends in 2024.

Priyanka Gandhi set to use eviction notice as ticket to UP assembly polls

Congress leaders slammed the Centre after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government-allotted accommodation within a month.

MP cabinet expansion today: 20 ministers likely to be inducted

The much-awaited Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet is all set to be expanded today with some of the former MLAs who jumped ships from Congress to BJP in March is expected to get ministerial berths.

Even I've been victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that: Saif Ali Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise by suicide has re-ignited the debate of nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood on social media.

Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over NYT copyright complaint

The original tweet by Trump issued on June 30, showed a meme that read "In reality they're not after me they're after you I'm just in the way" with Trump's picture in the background.

'Five-foot six-inch bundle of muscle': West Indies great Weekes dies, age 95

He was the the last of a legendary trio of cricketing knights, known as the Three Ws, who oversaw the rise of West Indies cricket after the Second World War.

Strengthening relations with India top priority if I win: Joe Biden

"India needs to be a partner in the region for our safety's sake, and quite frankly for theirs," he said in response to a question on India-US relationship during a virtual fund raiser event.

IMD predicts rain in coastal Karnataka till July 5: Orange alert in Uttara Kannada

According to the IMD release, rain and thunderstorms are very likely over most places in coastal Karnataka over the next five days, and at many places in north interior and south interior parts of the state as well.