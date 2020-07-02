TN custodial deaths, Putin’s move and more: A round-up of the top stories on July 02, 2020
A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.
Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: 3 police officers arrested, FIR altered
Twelve special teams formed under the Inspector General and Superintendent of Police of CB-CID are investigating all angles in the case. Search and arrest parties have fanned out to arrest the remaining accused. Read More
CBI books GVK group chairman over airport ‘scam’
Venkata Krishna Reddy Gunupati, the chairman of the GVK Group of Companies and his son GV Sanjay Reddy, Managing Director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd among others booked for alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in running of the airport. Read More
Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote
Official results, after 98% of ballots had been counted, showed that the former KGB officer who has ruled Russia for more than two decades as president or prime minister had easily won the right to run for two more six-year terms after the current one ends in 2024. Read More
Priyanka Gandhi set to use eviction notice as ticket to UP assembly polls
Congress leaders slammed the Centre after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government-allotted accommodation within a month. Read More
MP cabinet expansion today: 20 ministers likely to be inducted
The much-awaited Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet is all set to be expanded today with some of the former MLAs who jumped ships from Congress to BJP in March is expected to get ministerial berths. Read More
Even I've been victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that: Saif Ali Khan
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise by suicide has re-ignited the debate of nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood on social media. Read More
Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over NYT copyright complaint
The original tweet by Trump issued on June 30, showed a meme that read "In reality they're not after me they're after you I'm just in the way" with Trump's picture in the background. Read More
'Five-foot six-inch bundle of muscle': West Indies great Weekes dies, age 95
He was the the last of a legendary trio of cricketing knights, known as the Three Ws, who oversaw the rise of West Indies cricket after the Second World War. Read More
Strengthening relations with India top priority if I win: Joe Biden
"India needs to be a partner in the region for our safety's sake, and quite frankly for theirs," he said in response to a question on India-US relationship during a virtual fund raiser event. Read More
IMD predicts rain in coastal Karnataka till July 5: Orange alert in Uttara Kannada
According to the IMD release, rain and thunderstorms are very likely over most places in coastal Karnataka over the next five days, and at many places in north interior and south interior parts of the state as well. Read More