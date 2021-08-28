TN Adopts Resolution Against Farm Laws; AIADMK, BJP MLAs Walk Out

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution on Saturday at the state Assembly opposing the three agriculture-related legislations of the central government.

The three farm laws brought in by the government are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Tamil Nadu becomes the seventh state to oppose the farm laws after Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala, and West Bengal.

In a statement, Stalin said that he has kept up DMK's poll promise of passing a resolution asking the Union government to withdraw the three farm laws and pass necessary laws for that.

He said that it is a worrying factor that the Union government has not tried to have a constructive dialogue with the farmers who have been protesting for over six months.

MLAs from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout from the Assembly, stating that the resolution against the farm laws has been moved in haste and that the state government should seek views of farmers by convening an all-party meeting.

The DMK President said that all cases filed against the farmers who staged protests against the farm laws, during the past one year, will be withdrawn.

“This government has taken a clear stand to pass a ‘unanimous resolution’ against the farm laws to reflect the sentiments of the farmers across the country. There is no change in it,” Stalin had told the Assembly at the beginning of the session.

Meanwhile, to intensify the farmer's protest against the three farm laws, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has called for a nationwide strike, Bharat bandh, on 25 September, which will mark one year since the introduction of the laws.

