Harvey Levin Skips Hosting Thursday’s ‘TMZ Live’ After ‘Pretty Bad’ Bike Accident

TMZ’s Harvey Levin was injured in a “pretty bad” bike accident that kept him from hosting Thursday’s edition of “TMZ Live.”

Levin’s absence was discussed at the start of the nationally syndicated show, which pre-tapes and airs at 4 p.m. PT. Co-host Charles Latibeaudiere said Levin was in “a pretty bad accident and he’ll need a little bit of time to heal.” He did not offer details about the accident or Levin’s condition but said he was glad that Levin was wearing a helmet.



A representative for the company didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Levin, TMZ’s longtime managing editor, told TheWrap back in April that he believed “TMZ on TV” and “TMZ Live” — which feature Levin and the rest of the newsroom staff — looked even better with the hosts broadcasting remotely than they did in their Playa Vista studio.

“I don’t have the words to tell you how awesome our technical team is but I think they’re about the best technical team in television,” Levin gushed, noting the TMZ team made the decision to work from home before any official orders came down to do so. “My technical team figured this out and didn’t miss a beat. The next day, they were taping the entire shows from home.”

“There is more material since we’ve all been at home than I have seen in years,” he explained. “There is so much material. On the website, we are posting more stories than we have in years. I don’t think we’ve ever posted as many stories per day as we’re posting now that there’s so much going on.”

